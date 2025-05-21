Camera Prices Surge Amid U.S. Tariff Hikes; Companies Respond with Delays and Increases

The ongoing trade conflict and tariff increases by the U.S. government have disrupted the global camera industry, causing ripple effects across pricing, product availability, and future launches. Major camera manufacturers—including Canon, Sony, Leica, and others—are adjusting their pricing structures, pausing pre-orders, or re-evaluating their market strategies in response to the rising costs of doing business.

Sharp Price Hikes from Major Brands

Leica was among the first to implement significant price adjustments. The price of the new Leica D-Lux 8 jumped from $1,595 to a staggering $2,790—a 75% increase—before a temporary 90-day U.S.–China tariff truce brought it down to $1,915. Still, that’s $320 more than its original launch price.

Accessory pricing hasn’t been spared either. Leica’s Lux Camera Grip, originally priced at $329, surged to $625. While the price has since settled at $395, it remains roughly 20% higher than the initial figure.

Sony has projected the broader impact of the trade war to cost the company roughly $650 million. According to Chief Financial Officer Lin Tao, the figure factors in not just tariffs but also price adjustments and shifting market dynamics. “We’re not simply calculating the tariff rate—we’re also looking at market trends and rethinking shipment allocations,” Tao explained. Sony has already announced a price increase for specific products effective on May 19, 2025.

Canon, meanwhile, confirmed it is preparing for price increases across most of its product lineup. However, the company noted that its exposure to the steep 145% tariff on Chinese imports is limited, as most of its China-made products are sold locally. “Since the amount exported from China to the U.S. is very small, we expect virtually no impact,” Canon stated. Still, the company said it’s “in the process of estimating the timing and amount of the increase.”

Nikon is the only major camera manufacturer that has not announced any price increases in response to the U.S. tariffs. However, the company has acknowledged that the trade conflict is expected to impact its bottom line, projecting a potential loss of $70 million in profits this fiscal year.

Lens Makers and Drone Giants Feel the Pressure

Lens manufacturer Sigma announced it will increase prices starting June 2, 2025, citing cost pressures from the new tariffs. Similarly, Tamron has reported slowing sales tied to “risks and uncertainty” around U.S. trade policy under the current administration.

DJI, one of the world’s top drone makers, will not be accepting U.S. pre-orders for its new Mavic 4 Pro. “We’re currently reassessing market conditions and will provide updates after completing our evaluation,” a company representative said. “Rest assured, we are making every effort to protect the interests of our customers.”

Fujifilm Halt Pre-Orders for Popular Models

Fujifilm has halted U.S. pre-orders for its upcoming GFX100RF medium-format rangefinder due to the trade situation. Other popular models like the X-M5 and X100VI are also listed as “Temporarily Out of Stock” on B&H Photo. The company estimates the trade dispute could cost them up to $140 million.

What Consumers Can Do

With prices in flux and availability tightening, the best strategy for consumers right now is to purchase camera gear that’s already in U.S. stock, as these items are less likely to be immediately affected by new tariffs.

Another possible workaround is to buy gear from countries like Mexico or Canada—provided your total purchase stays under $2,500. Exceeding this amount triggers automatic tariffs at U.S. customs upon re-entry.

There’s some optimism on the horizon. The U.S. government is reportedly in talks with both Japan and China to ease trade tensions. Should these negotiations bear fruit, a more stable pricing environment may return in the coming months.