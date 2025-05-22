Ricoh Confirms GR IV is Coming This Fall — And It’s a Big Upgrade

Just when we thought the Fujifilm X Half announcement was the biggest compact camera news of the day, Ricoh drops another bombshell—the GR IV is officially in development, and it’s coming this fall.

For nearly 30 years, the GR series has been a go-to for photographers who want high image quality, fast performance, and a camera that slips into a pocket. From the film-based GR1 back in 1996 to the digital GR III, Ricoh’s kept things simple, powerful, and true to the needs of street photographers and enthusiasts alike.

Now, with the GR IV, Ricoh is upping its game. While keeping the same core philosophy, the GR IV will introduce a brand-new 25.7-megapixel APS-C sensor, a redesigned 18.3mm F/2.8 lens, and a faster, smarter imaging engine. The new lens includes an extra element compared to the GR III’s, now featuring seven elements in five groups, including three aspherical elements for better sharpness and control.

One of the standout upgrades is the addition of five-axis in-body image stabilization—a step up from the GR III’s three-axis system. If you shoot handheld a lot (and let’s face it, most GR users do), this is going to be a big help in getting sharp shots in tricky lighting.

The camera keeps its 3-inch fixed LCD, shoots 14-bit RAW (DNG) files, and—like its predecessors—is still focused more on stills than video. It can shoot Full HD, but no 4K here, which honestly isn’t a big deal for the GR crowd.

What’s new, though, is improved connectivity and a brand-new smartphone app that should make sharing and managing photos much easier. We’ll hear more about that soon.

Ricoh also teased another GR-series model in the pipeline—this one built on the GR IV but featuring a Highlight Diffusion Filter (HDF) for a more dreamy, filmic look. That version is expected sometime after winter 2025.

If you’re eager to see the GR IV in person, Ricoh will be showing it off at GR Space events in Tokyo, Beijing, and Shanghai starting May 31.

A Farewell to the GR III

In other news, Ricoh also announced that it will discontinue the GR III in July, mostly due to parts shortages. The GR IIIx will continue to be produced for now—likely until the GR IV fully takes its place.

And there’s more: Ricoh is also working on a new "GR World" smartphone app, which will support models from the GR II onward. No detailed features have been shared yet, but it’s supposed to make managing and sharing your shots a whole lot easier.

So yeah, it’s a great day to be a GR fan. Fall can’t come soon enough.

Ricoh GR IV camera development announced:https://t.co/6pONQuCsoI pic.twitter.com/QlMH4fzgNK — Pentax & Ricoh Rumors (@PentaxRumors) May 21, 2025

Our Recent Ricoh-Related Coverage

Ricoh GR IV is rumored to arrive in early 2025

Ricoh announces standalone version of its GR III Diary Edition premium compact camera

Ricoh announces GR IIIx Urban Edition Special Limited Kit with a stylish new appearance

Newest Street Photography-Related Equipment

Fujifilm GFX100RF Puts 102 Megapixel Medium Format Sensor Into Compact, Vintage Body

Fujifilm Introduces the X Half: A Modern Take on the Half-Frame Camera

Pentax announces the world’s only DSLR designed exclusively for black and white photography