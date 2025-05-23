Is Elgato’s Wave Line the Best Audio Setup for Creators? We Found Out

In the ever-expanding landscape of creator gear, audio remains one of the most critical compoents of video quality. People will watch a video with mediocre image quality, but they'll jump away as soon as they hear bad audio.

For streamers and talking head videos the look of the on-cameara gear makes a statement as well. Professional level gear signifies expert level opinions.

Whether you're streaming, podcasting, or recording voiceovers, the right microphone setup can elevate production quality more than almost any other piece of equipment. That’s why we were particularly interested when Elgato sent over a complete kit built around their Wave DX dynamic microphone.

The package included four key products: the Wave DX mic, the Wave Mic Arm Pro, the Wave Desk Stand, and the Wave XLR interface. It’s a modular ecosystem designed to suit creators with different desk setups, and we wanted to see how well the components worked together—and how they stacked up against the gear we use daily.

To evaluate the setup, we did a full unboxing and real-world installation, comparing the Wave DX directly to our Logitech Blue Sona microphone. We tested ease of assembly, cable management features, desktop ergonomics, and—most importantly—audio quality. We also took a close look at Elgato’s thoughtful packaging, which leans heavily on recyclable materials, and appreciated design details like magnetic cable routing and hardware adjustability.

Our early impressions? The Wave Mic Arm Pro offers excellent flexibility and feels solid, the Desk Stand is sturdy and well-suited for fixed setups, and the Wave XLR interface makes the analog mic instantly accessible to USB workflows with built-in 48v phantom power, gain control, and headphone monitoring.

But how does it sound? And which component gives you the most value if you're building your own setup from scratch?

Watch the complete unboxing and hands-on test below to hear the audio comparison for yourself, see how the gear performs in action, and decide if Elgato’s Wave system fits into your own creator workflow.

Our Hands-On Elgato Wave Product Unboxing and Testing Video