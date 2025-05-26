Sony Drops Two Handy Vlogging Accessories: The GP-VPT3 Grip and RMT-VP2 Remote

Sony just made life easier for content creators and vloggers with the launch of two new accessories: the GP-VPT3 Multi-Function Shooting Grip and the RMT-VP2 Wireless Remote Commander. Whether you're filming yourself on the go or setting up for group shots, these tools are designed to make your shooting experience smoother and more flexible.

GP-VPT3 Multi-Function Grip: Tripod, Grip, and Remote in One

The GP-VPT3 is a true all-in-one: it works as a handheld grip, a mini tripod, and a remote control. It’s sturdy enough to support cameras up to 1.5kg, so it can easily handle most of Sony’s mirrorless A7-series cameras—especially with prime lenses.

As a tripod, it’s compact but stable. As a grip, it has a tilting head that lets you quickly switch from selfie mode to standard shooting angles. Plus, the ergonomic design means you can control key functions (like recording or snapping a pic) with just your thumb—perfect for one-handed use.

RMT-VP2 Remote Commander: Wireless Control at 10 Meters

Here’s the cool part: the remote is built right into the grip, but it’s also detachable and works wirelessly up to 10 meters away. Use it to control video recording, zoom, focus, and even a custom button (C1) that mirrors your camera’s own settings. It’s super handy for low-light shots or group photos where you don’t want to touch the camera.

And yes—it works with compatible Sony cameras and Xperia smartphones, too.

Built Tough for Real-World Use

Both the grip and remote are dust- and moisture-resistant, so they’re ready to head outdoors with you. They’re also rated to work in temperatures from -10°C to 50°C (14°F to 122°F). The remote runs on a single CR2032 coin battery, so it’s easy to replace when needed.

Where to Buy the GP-VPT3 Grip and RMT-VP2 Remote

The GP-VPT3 Multi-Function Shooting Grip will be available starting June 2025, priced at $159.99 USD. If you’re only interested in the RMT-VP2 Wireless Remote Commander, it will also be sold separately for $89.99 USD. Both accessories will be available directly through Sony and B&H Photo.

Whether you're a solo content creator or just want to streamline your setup, these new accessories from Sony are definitely worth checking out. Stay tuned for more hands-on impressions once they hit shelves!

Compatible Devices

These new tools are designed to work with a wide range of Sony cameras, including:

Interchangeable Lens Cameras (Alpha series)

Vlog and Compact Cameras

Professional Video Gear

