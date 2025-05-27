Logitech MX Creative Console Gets Major Update with Support for DaVinci Resolve and Final Cut Pro

Logitech has rolled out a much-anticipated update for its MX Creative Console, adding native support for DaVinci Resolve and Final Cut Pro—two of the most widely used video editing platforms today. The update also brings expanded compatibility with editing tools like Adobe Lightroom and Affinity Photo, making the console even more versatile for creative professionals.

Editor's Note: We've received a review unit, and are in the process of testing it. Initial results are excellent, it's a well though out tool, but not without some limiations.

According to Logitech, these new integrations were among the most requested features from users since the product’s launch. Notably, this update marks the first time the MX Creative Console supports Adobe’s cloud-based Lightroom desktop app natively.

“Whether it’s photo editing, video production, or design, the MX Creative Console is designed to deliver greater control and efficiency at your fingertips,” Logitech said in a statement. “The launch last year was just the beginning for this powerful tool.”

Before the update, users had to manually configure the console to work with their preferred software—an often tedious and time-consuming process. Now, Logitech is streamlining that experience with downloadable plug-ins through the Logi Marketplace, allowing for quicker setup and a more plug-and-play feel.

The console already supported many Adobe apps such as Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Illustrator, and Audition. With this update, Adobe’s ecosystem gets even stronger representation on the MX Creative Console.

“We’ve heard from our community that the MX Creative Console not only speeds up their workflow, but also boosts productivity and makes work more enjoyable,” said Anatoliy Polyanker, General Manager of Logitech’s MX Business Unit. “By adding these in-demand plug-ins, we’re unlocking the console’s potential for even more creators.”

For those unfamiliar, the Logitech MX Creative Console is a two-part device that includes a nine-key customizable control pad and a separate dial unit featuring four buttons, a large control knob, and a smaller precision sub-dial. Together, they offer users tactile control over tools and sliders across creative applications.

Where to Buy the Logitech MX Creative Console

The MX Creative Console is available now in black or white for $199.99 from B&H Photo and Amazon. All plug-ins, including the new ones for DaVinci Resolve and Final Cut Pro, can be downloaded for free from the Logi Marketplace.

