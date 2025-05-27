The Schneider Kreuznach × LK Samyang 14-24mm f/2.8 FE Is Now in Stock at B&H

The first product of the exciting collaboration between Schneider Kreuznach and LK Samyang has officially landed. The new Schneider Kreuznach × LK Samyang 14-24mm f/2.8 FE ultra-wide lens is now available for order in the U.S. via B&H Photo, priced at $1,199. Branded under Rokinon, this full-frame lens is designed for Sony E-mount cameras.

If you're unfamiliar with the names behind the lens: Schneider Kreuznach is a legendary German optics brand known for creating high-end lenses used by Kodak, Rolleiflex, Hasselblad, and Phase One. The company also received an Academy Award for its cinema lenses, and it’s the name behind B+W, one of the most respected photographic filter lines out there.

Samyang, based in South Korea, is another highly regarded optics manufacturer. While the company sells products under its own name in many regions, in the U.S. you'll typically find their gear sold under the Rokinon brand. Samyang is also behind other well-known lens brands like Vivitar, Bower, and Opteka.

The new 14-24mm f/2.8 FE brings autofocus to the table, and it’s impressively lightweight and compact, weighing just 445g and measuring 88.8mm long. It’s a great fit for travel, landscapes, architecture, astrophotography, and even wide-angle portrait work.

Inside, the lens packs 15 elements in 11 groups, including three aspherical elements, five high refractive index elements, and three ED (extra-low dispersion) elements. These elements are coated with Samyang’s Ultra Multi-Coating (UMC) to reduce flare and ghosting, ensuring clean, sharp, and vibrant images even in challenging lighting. The fast f/2.8 aperture delivers excellent performance for astrophotography, including crisp, defined star points.

Autofocus is driven by Samyang’s linear stepping motor (STM), providing smooth, quiet, and accurate focusing for both stills and video. The lens also focuses as close as 0.18 meters, with a 0.26x magnification, making it versatile for detailed close-ups.

Durability was clearly a priority—this lens includes weather sealing to guard against dust and light moisture. A standout feature is its 77mm front filter thread, which is a rarity for ultra-wide lenses and a huge plus for landscape shooters. Additional features include a customizable focus hold button, AF/MF switch, smooth-operating zoom and focus rings, and a USB-C port for firmware updates.

The Schneider Kreuznach × LK Samyang 14-24mm f/2.8 FE is now available in the U.S. at B&H Photo for $1,199. It’s also on sale at Foto Erhardt in Germany and WEX Photo in the UK.

