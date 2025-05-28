Sony Announces the FX2: A New Compact Cinema Camera Designed for Creators - Specs, Price, and Ship Date

Sony has officially unveiled the FX2, the newest member of its prestigious Cinema Line, delivering a powerful mix of cinema-grade features and creator-friendly tools in a compact body. Positioned as the natural successor to the FX3, the FX2 marks a significant evolution, bringing high-end video performance together with stills capability and thoughtful refinements that appeal to a wide range of filmmakers, content creators, and hybrid shooters.

"The hybrid cinema camera was created based on user feedback and is engineered with unique features to support filmmaking, a new eyepiece, and enhancements for versatile production needs. The FX2 is intended to continue the Cinema Line’s goal of preserving authentic emotion in every shot and empower creators across all areas of content production," says Theresa Alesso, President, Imaging Products and Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics Inc.

A Hybrid Powerhouse with a Cinematic Heart

At the heart of the FX2 lies a 33-megapixel back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor (seen in the Sony A7 IV and A7C), capable of capturing over 15 stops of dynamic range when shooting in S-Log3. This allows for exceptional detail retention in both shadows and highlights. The sensor is designed for versatility, offering dual base ISOs of 4000 and 8000, giving users the flexibility to shoot cleanly in bright daylight or challenging low-light conditions. In extreme scenarios, the ISO can be pushed as high as 102,400.

This new sensor is paired with powerful internal recording capabilities. The FX2 can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second, sustained for up to 13 hours, thanks to its advanced heat management system with an internal cooling fan. It also supports high frame rate capture, enabling up to 120 frames per second in Full HD, allowing for smooth and cinematic slow-motion footage. In terms of workflow, users can choose between Log shooting modes like Cine EI, Cine EI Quick, and Flexible ISO, adapting to different production needs. The camera also records in 4:2:2 10-bit, offering deep color information for post-production flexibility. Formats such as XAVC S-I in DCI 4K at 24p give professionals the tools they need for high-end delivery.

Sony has further embraced cinematic expression by setting its S-Cinetone color profile as the default, delivering a soft, filmic look straight out of the camera. The FX2 also allows users to import up to 16 custom LUTs for precise color monitoring during shoots. A de-squeeze function supports both 1.3x and 2.0x anamorphic lenses, ensuring proper framing when using specialty glass.

Autofocus and Stabilization for Solo Shooters

Autofocus has also seen an upgrade. The FX2 employs Sony’s Real-time Recognition AF system, which uses AI-based tracking to accurately detect and follow human subjects, even in motion or in low light. Beyond humans, the system can also recognize animals, birds, vehicles, and insects. Focus breathing compensation helps maintain consistent framing, while customizable transition speeds and AF Assist provide the fine control needed for deliberate, cinematic racking shots.

For users shooting handheld or on the go, Sony has added both Active Mode and a new Dynamic Active Mode image stabilization system, designed to keep footage steady without the need for gimbals. Meanwhile, features like Auto Framing and Framing Stabilizer simulate the presence of a camera operator by automatically keeping subjects centered or consistently placed in frame, even when the camera itself is stationary or in motion.

Stills Capability with a Cinematic Edge

Though primarily a cinema camera, the FX2 includes a Movie/Still mode switch and the ability to capture 33MP stills optimized for color grading. The UI adapts to the selected mode, streamlining the experience for hybrid shooters.

The camera’s new 3.68-million-dot electronic viewfinder is a welcome addition, offering a wide viewing angle and a deep eyepiece for immersive, glare-free monitoring. It complements the existing 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen LCD, which remains a staple for flexible shooting angles.

Sony has introduced a new customizable “BIG6” home screen, providing quick access to essential settings like FPS, ISO, shutter speed, Look presets, white balance, and ND filter control. A vertical shooting UI is also included, catering to creators producing content for social platforms.

Accessibility is another focus. The FX2 includes a screen reader, menu magnification, tactile button differentiation, and other enhancements to ensure professional imaging tools are usable for all creators.

Compact, Rugged, and Rig-Ready Design

In terms of design, the FX2 retains the familiar compact, flat-top form factor of the FX3 and FX30, with three ¼-20 mounting points built directly into the body, eliminating the need for a cage in many setups. The camera body weighs just over 1.5 pounds, making it easy to carry, rig, or mount in tight spaces. An optional XLR handle attachment expands the FX2’s audio capabilities by adding two professional-grade XLR/TRS combo inputs, a 3.5mm stereo mic jack, and physical controls for multi-channel audio recording.

Connectivity is extensive, with an HDMI Type-A port capable of outputting 4K 60p 4:2:2 10-bit and 16-bit RAW. A USB-C port supports 10Gbps SuperSpeed transfers and USB Power Delivery. For live production and streaming, the FX2 includes built-in network and USB streaming capabilities and can be operated remotely via dual-band Wi-Fi or wired LAN using a compatible adapter.

Sony has also aligned the FX2’s manufacturing process with its Road to Zero sustainability initiative. The camera is produced in facilities powered entirely by renewable energy, reinforcing Sony’s commitment to environmental responsibility without compromising performance.

Pricing and Availability

The Sony FX2 will be available in early August 2025 with two configuration options:

Body only: $2,699.99 USD / $3,499.99 CAD

With XLR handle: $3,099.99 USD / $3,999.99 CAD

It will be sold directly via Sony and through authorized Sony dealers across North America.

For creatives looking to step into the world of cinema production while retaining the versatility of a hybrid system, the FX2 presents a compelling option. Though there are competitive models like the Nikon Z5 II or Panasonic Lumix S1 II at lower price points, those already invested in Sony’s ecosystem will find the FX2 to be a powerful and accessible entry into professional cinema production.

If you are interested in the alternatives, you can check out our hands-on review of the Panasonic Lumix S1 II and the 24–60 mm F2.8 lens.

