Skylum Partners with Google to Launch Luminar Photo Editor on Android and ChromeOS

Skylum, the Ukrainian software company behind the acclaimed Luminar photo editor, has announced a strategic partnership with Google to bring its AI-powered editing app to Android and ChromeOS. Already available on Apple’s iOS platform since June 2024, Luminar’s expansion marks a major milestone for the company as it broadens its reach to millions of mobile and Chromebook users worldwide.

This new version of Luminar has been carefully optimized for the Android ecosystem, with a flexible user interface designed to adapt seamlessly to a variety of devices—from smartphones and tablets to Chromebooks and foldable displays. Skylum says this adaptability ensures a smooth and intuitive editing experience regardless of screen size or aspect ratio. “This level of UX refinement ensures a seamless, device-aware editing experience that stands out across platforms,” the company noted in its announcement.

Skylum’s CEO, Ivan Kutanin, emphasized that the move reflects the company’s commitment to combining advanced technology with user-friendly design. “By bringing Luminar to Android, we’re showcasing our greatest strengths: professional-grade imaging technology powered by an intuitive, engaging interface,” he said. “It’s this unique fusion that sparks the urge to create, giving every photographer, on any device, the confidence and excitement to push boundaries and tell new visual stories.”Google echoed this sentiment, highlighting the value of AI-driven creativity tools in modern content creation. “We’re excited to collaborate with Skylum to bring its powerful AI-driven photo editing tools to the Android and ChromeOS ecosystems,” said Maria Schmidt, Strategic Partnership Manager at Google. “This partnership showcases the potential of AI to enhance creativity and simplify complex tasks for users across different devices.”

At the core of Luminar’s appeal is its suite of AI-enhanced editing tools that simplify complex image adjustments into single-slider operations. Enhance AI, one of the app’s flagship features, simultaneously optimizes multiple image parameters such as contrast, exposure, highlights, and shadows. Other AI-powered tools include Structure AI for improving clarity, Relight AI for fine-tuning lighting, and Atmosphere AI for adding natural effects like fog or haze.

The app also features creative tools such as Sky AI, which allows users to replace skies with realistic alternatives, and Skin AI and Body AI, which can enhance portraits by smoothing imperfections or adjusting body proportions. For users seeking a more hands-on approach, Luminar also includes traditional editing options through its Develop module and Essential Tools for object removal, monochrome effects, and landscape enhancement. A range of retro-style filters and film-inspired presets round out the experience.

The launch on Android and ChromeOS not only marks an important expansion for Skylum but also solidifies its position in the competitive mobile photo editing market. As AI continues to redefine creative workflows, Luminar’s cross-platform capabilities are poised to make it a go-to tool for both amateur photographers and professionals alike.

Pricing and Availability

Luminar is now available for download via the Google Play Store. The app follows a freemium model with optional in-app purchases. Pricing starts at $5 per month, while an annual plan is available for $30—a 50% discount over the monthly rate. Users looking for a one-time payment option can purchase a lifetime license for $60.

