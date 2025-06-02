Apple’s Latest MacBook Air Hits Lowest Price Yet

Apple’s newest 15-inch MacBook Air M4 has just reached its lowest price ever on Amazon, making it one of the best-value laptops for photography and video professionals right now. Normally priced at $1,199, the laptop is currently available for $1,011.45, reflecting a 16% discount. The compact 13-inch model is also on sale for $837.19, down from $979.

Why We Like the MacBook Air M4

For photographers and videographers working on location, traveling between shoots, or editing in the field, the MacBook Air M4 offers an excellent balance of performance, portability, and reliability. This latest model isn’t just a lighter version of Apple’s Pro lineup—it’s a fully capable production tool for creatives who need speed, stamina, and color accuracy without the bulk.

Speed and Power – The Apple M4 chip delivers fast, fluid performance whether you're editing 4K video, managing large photo libraries, or multitasking across apps.

– The Apple M4 chip delivers fast, fluid performance whether you're editing 4K video, managing large photo libraries, or multitasking across apps. Exceptional Battery Life – Up to 18 hours of use on a single charge, making it ideal for all-day work on location or on the go.

– Up to 18 hours of use on a single charge, making it ideal for all-day work on location or on the go. Vivid Display – The 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display supports a billion colors, offering sharp detail, deep contrast, and accurate tones for creative work.

– The 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display supports a billion colors, offering sharp detail, deep contrast, and accurate tones for creative work. Portability and Durability – Thin, light, and road-tested by professionals, the MacBook Air holds up well to the demands of fieldwork and travel.

Who is this Apple MacBook Air M4 deal for?

According to price tracking data from Camelcamelcamel, this is the lowest price the MacBook Air M4 has hit since launch. For professionals looking to upgrade or invest in a lightweight companion to their studio setup, it’s an ideal time to buy.

Whether you’re processing large RAW files, syncing audio and video clips, or previewing HDR content, the MacBook Air M4 delivers the power you need—without compromising mobility.