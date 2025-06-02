It’s the Best Time To Buy This Impressive Sony Lens That’s Ideal for Portrait Photography

If you’re looking for a new Sony lens and want one of the best it has to offer, this is the deal for you. It looks like it’s the best time to buy this Sony FE 85mm F/1.4 GM lens on Amazon, as it’s currently sitting at its lowest ever price.

Originally listed at $1,745.41, this lens has been reduced down to $1,298.00 way back in October 2024, and by the looks of it, this new price is here to stay for 2025. This lens is going to be a great pick for editorial shoots, portraits, weddings, and more, and is a good option for both advanced and professional photographers.

What We Like About the Sony Fe 85MM F/1.4 GM Lens

This lens has a lot going for it, and seriously impressed us when we put it through its paces in our testing. In our review, a few things stood out, such as its sharpness, pleasing Bokeh, and excellent distortion and CA control.

It’s also notably heavier than some of Sony’s other offerings, but still balances well on smaller camera bodies.This excellent build quality also extends to its weather-resistant features too, making it a versatile lens for a variety of different conditions.

Key specs : Min focus distance AF 0.85 m, MF 0.8 m, max magnification ratio 0.12 x, filter diameter 77mm.

: Min focus distance AF 0.85 m, MF 0.8 m, max magnification ratio 0.12 x, filter diameter 77mm. Excellent build quality : Weighs in at a hefty 820g, and features a weather-resistant gasket seal around the lens mount for added protection.

: Weighs in at a hefty 820g, and features a weather-resistant gasket seal around the lens mount for added protection. Brilliant bokeh : This lens features an 11-blade circular aperture, which helps with creating a stunning soft-edged bokeh. Ideal for editorial work and portrait photography.

: This lens features an 11-blade circular aperture, which helps with creating a stunning soft-edged bokeh. Ideal for editorial work and portrait photography. Little distortion: This lens displays very little in the way of distortion, with only a small hint on full-frame, with sub-frame hovering just over the zero mark.



Who’s this deal for?

This lens ticks more than a few boxes, and it’s clear to see why it’s a popular choice even today. We’d say that since this lens is designed more for portraits, where fast AF speeds aren’t necessary, it wouldn’t be our top pick if you planned on using it for fast-moving subjects.

That being said, if you’re doing editorial work, fashion, weddings, and more, this is going to be a great lens for you, especially as its now significantly less expensive than it was prior to October 2024, as you can see from the graph above.

