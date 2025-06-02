One of Nikon’s Best Cameras for Video Plunges Back to Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

If you’re a serious photographer or videographer and are eying an upgrade, then you’ll want to check out this deal. Right now, the incredibly impressive Nikon Z9 is back at its best price ever on Amazon, with the latest deal bringing its price down from $5,499.95 to $4,996.95.

That’s a saving of over $500 on a versatile, high-performance flagship camera that boasts 120 fps stills, 8K video recording, and more.

What we like about the Nikon Z9

The Nikon Z 9 is a seriously good camera, as you’d expect from the fairly hefty price tag. In our review back in 2022, there were more than a few things that impressed us, including its excellent button placement, ergonomics, and of course outstanding features such as 120fps stills, excellent autofocus, and one of the most natural, realistic-looking EVF we’ve ever used.

Key specs: 45.70 MP, 35mm Sensor size, EVF/ LCD viewfinder, 64 - 25,600 Native ISO, 1/32000 - 900 sec shutter, 47.3 oz.

Great for fast subjects: With a 45.7MP stacked CMOS sensor, EXPEED 7 image processing, and a super fast AF, this camera is ideal for capturing fast-moving subjects with ease.

Top-tier subject detection: Harness this camera’s deep learning capabilities to automatically track everything you could think of, without the need to constantly dip in and out of the menu.

High fps stills: Up to 120fps stills with full AF and AE and no viewfinder blackout, plus you’ve got both 8K/30p video capture and 4K 120p slow motion too.

Who’s this deal for?

As you can see from the graph above, since its release this camera has seemingly rarely been on sale, so this is a great time to buy if you’ve had your eye on it. Still, this is an incredibly expensive camera aimed squarely at professionals, and will absolutely deliver especially if you’re someone who’s frequently photographing fast-moving subjects.

We think it’s one of Nikon’s best cameras video cameras ever, and with over $500 off, we think this deal is fantastic value for money.

