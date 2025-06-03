Amazon Deal Axes $500 off One of Nikon’s Best Telephoto Zoom Lenses

If you’re looking for a seriously impressive telephoto lens, but want to save some cash, this is the deal for you. Right now, the Nikon NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 S is at its best price ever on Amazon, reduced from $2,696.95 to $2,196.95.

That’s a massive saving of $500 on a professional lens that’s ideal for an incredibly wide range of uses, both for stills and video.

Buy now on Amazon: Nikon NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 S - Was $2,696.95, now $2,196.95 (Save $500)

What We Like About the Nikon NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 S

We reviewed the Nikon Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 S a few years ago, and were seriously impressed with its performance. What stood out to us was its excellent build quality, autofocus, good overall bokeh, sharpness, and useful OLED information panel.

At this price point, even with the deal, it’s still quite the investment, but if you’re a professional and want something to add to your native Z lens catalog, then this is an excellent addition.

Key lens specs : Focal length 70 - 200mm, max aperture f/2.8, min aperture f/22, diaphragm blades 9, weight 3.17 lbs.

: Focal length 70 - 200mm, max aperture f/2.8, min aperture f/22, diaphragm blades 9, weight 3.17 lbs. Image stabilization : This lens features Optical VR, which works in conjuction with the in-body image stabilization available on select Z series Nikon cameras and is effective for up to 5.5 stops.

: This lens features Optical VR, which works in conjuction with the in-body image stabilization available on select Z series Nikon cameras and is effective for up to 5.5 stops. Excellent low light performance : Thanks to the high resolution NIKKOR optics and bright f/2.8 aperture, this is a brilliant lens for dark environments.

: Thanks to the high resolution NIKKOR optics and bright f/2.8 aperture, this is a brilliant lens for dark environments. Weather proof : This lens is sealed to keep dust and water away, allowing you to use it with confidence when exposed to the elements.

: This lens is sealed to keep dust and water away, allowing you to use it with confidence when exposed to the elements. Great for more cinematic shooting: Everything from silent AF, a control ring that allows for super smooth focus, exposure, and aperture adjustments, and a versatile 70-200mm focal range.

Amazon pricing history for the Nikon NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 S - via. Camelcamelcamel

Is It the Best Time To Buy?

As you can see from the graph above, this lens is currently back at its lowest price ever on Amazon, making it a brilliant time to buy, as it does appear to jump back up to full price from time to time.

There may be a chance that it drops further around the major sales, such as Prime Day, however, we think it’s unlikely given the popularity of the lens.

Overall, at the time of writing, it seems to be a great time to buy all things Nikon, as we’ve also spotted a number of its cameras at their best price ever on Amazon too, such as the Z6 III and the flagship Z9.

