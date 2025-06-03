Laowa’s New Probe Zoom Lenses Open for Pre-Order: 15-35mm T12 and 15-24mm T8

Venus Optics has officially opened pre-orders for its new Laowa probe zoom lenses—the 15-35mm T12 and the 15-24mm T8—first revealed at NAB 2025. Building on the viral success of the original Laowa probe lens, these new models bring zoom functionality, updated optics, and interchangeable probe modules to the table.

Redesigned for More Creative Control

Both lenses are fully re-engineered and now feature built-in zoom ranges, giving DPs and content creators more flexibility on set. The standout feature? Interchangeable probe barrels that allow you to shoot from multiple perspectives—without re-rigging your entire setup.

Each lens supports four barrel options:

0° Direct View – Perfect for tight tabletop setups or traditional macro framing.

35° View – Capture angled perspectives without tilting your rig.

90° View – Get overhead or perpendicular shots in tight spots.

Periscope Module – Ideal for filming objects from ground level or in hard-to-reach spaces.



All modules use a bayonet-style quick-swap mount and are cross-compatible between the two lenses, so you can mix and match based on focal length or light sensitivity needs.

Macro, Magnified, and Waterproof

The wide 15mm starting focal length provides a broader field of view than previous Laowa probes, offering more creative storytelling opportunities. The working distance is impressively tight—just 0.2 inches—allowing for ultra-detailed close-ups.

15-24mm T8: Up to 1.6x magnification

15-35mm T12: Up to 2.3x magnification



Both lenses feature waterproof shafts measuring just over 21 inches, enabling unique tracking shots through liquids, tight setups, or natural environments. Cine-standard 0.8 MOD gears on focus, zoom, and iris rings ensure full compatibility with follow focus and lens control systems. Focus rotation is 90°, optimized for controlled, repeatable focus pulls.



The probe zoom lenses ship in ARRI PL mount by default, but are also available in Sony E, Canon EF, Canon RF, Nikon Z, and Leica L. The inclusion of the EF mount reflects its continued popularity among cinema cameras in professional workflows.

Pricing and Availability

Pre-orders are now live via the Laowa online store and B&H Photo. The lenses are priced at:

