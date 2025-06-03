The Outstanding Nikon Z6 III Has Over $500 off and Is Back at Its Lowest Price Ever

It looks like it’s a great time to buy the Nikon Z6 III with 24-70mm f/4 Lens, as it’s currently reduced from $3,099.95 to $2,596.95 on Amazon, saving you over $500. It’s also sitting at its best price ever, but for how long is yet to be seen.

This camera is great for those looking for top-tier performance for both stills and video, boasting incredible autofocus, 6K/60p internal RAW, a super-bright electronic viewfinder, and much more. For the discounted price, it’s a real winner in our eyes.

What We Like About the Nikon Z6 III with 24-70mm f/4 Lens

This Nikon Z6 III is a fairly new camera, only releasing back in mid-2024. It was met with very positive reviews and has been a popular choice for those who want flagship Z9 features, but without paying upwards of $5000.

It’s also a great option for those who may not want the added bulk of the Z 9. In fact, it weighs about half as much, is much smaller, but still offers incredible performance.

Core camera specs : 24.5MP, full frame partially-stacked CMOS Sensor, ISO 100 - 64000, Nikon Z mount, Sensor-shift image stabilization, 5670k dot EVF, 6K video, 240fps high-speed video, 760g, weather-sealed body.

: 24.5MP, full frame partially-stacked CMOS Sensor, ISO 100 - 64000, Nikon Z mount, Sensor-shift image stabilization, 5670k dot EVF, 6K video, 240fps high-speed video, 760g, weather-sealed body. Super-fast : It's impressive partially stacked sensor comes with EXPEED 7 image processing that unlocks 120 fps continuous shooting and 1/16,00 sec shutter speed.

: It's impressive partially stacked sensor comes with EXPEED 7 image processing that unlocks 120 fps continuous shooting and 1/16,00 sec shutter speed. Top-tier video : You’ve got 6K/60p, 4K,120p, and FHD,240p video here, all with super-accurate autofocus and being able to record in RAW. Ideal for professionals.

: You’ve got 6K/60p, 4K,120p, and FHD,240p video here, all with super-accurate autofocus and being able to record in RAW. Ideal for professionals. Impressive Auto-focus : This camera uses deep learning for multi-subject recognition, and can even detect faces as small as ~3% of the frame.

: This camera uses deep learning for multi-subject recognition, and can even detect faces as small as ~3% of the frame. Great low-light performance: Thanks to the wide ISO range of 100-64000, this is a great camera for lower light environments, and even has a Starlight View Mode to assist when in near-darkness.

Amazon pricing history of the Nikon Z6 III with 24-70mm f/4 Lens - via. Camelcamelcamel

Who’s This Deal for and Is It the Best Time To Buy?

As you can see from the graph above, now would be a great time to go for this camera as it’s back at its lowest price ever. We’d say it’s unlikely to drop further this year; however, based on the price history and popularity of the camera itself, it may jump back up to full price in the coming weeks.

Overall, this is a brilliant, versatile camera that’s going to be excellent for those who could benefit from capturing pro-level stills and videos, but who may not be keen on shelling out on the Z9.

