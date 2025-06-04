Amazon Deal Makes This Huge Nikon Z7 II Bundle a Great Value for Your Money

If you’re looking for the ultimate photography bundle, but want to make sure you’re getting it for its best price possible, then this is the deal for you. Right now, you can score this incredible Nikon Z7 II bundle, which comes with a NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens, extra battery, filters, and more for its lowest price in 30 days on Amazon.

Reduced from $2,799.99 to 2,599.99, this is a great chance to get everything you need in one swoop and save some cash that can easily be put towards other useful accessories, like a portable, high-capacity SSD.

Buy now at Amazon: Nikon Z7 II bundle - Was $2,799.99, now $2,599.99 - Save $200

What We Like About This Nikon Z7 II Bundle

First up, the Nikon Z7 II is a super versatile camera that offers excellent image quality, but without the added bulk or expense of the Z9, for instance. We reviewed the Z7 II and were impressed with its build quality and design, EXPEED 6 image processor, and good all-around video performance, giving it 4.5 stars.

As for the rest of the bundle, you’re getting both physical accessories like a 12” tripod, 64GB SD card, and LED photo video light, and software such as Core Paint Shop Pro & VideoSuite. And don’t forget the impressive NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S Lens.

Key camera specs : 45.70MP, 35mm sensor size, ISO 64 - 25,600, shutter 1/1800 - 900 sec, 24.9 oz.

: 45.70MP, 35mm sensor size, ISO 64 - 25,600, shutter 1/1800 - 900 sec, 24.9 oz. Key lens specs : Focal length 24 - 70mm, APS Equivalent 36 - 105mm, Max Aperture f/4, Min Aperture f/22, Closest Focus 30cm / 11.8 in. (at all focal lengths)

: Focal length 24 - 70mm, APS Equivalent 36 - 105mm, Max Aperture f/4, Min Aperture f/22, Closest Focus 30cm / 11.8 in. (at all focal lengths) Processing power : This camera has dual EXPEED 6 image processing for improved overall speed.

: This camera has dual EXPEED 6 image processing for improved overall speed. Excellent for video : You can record in 4K60p for ultra-high resolution video.

: You can record in 4K60p for ultra-high resolution video. Improved autofocus: The Nikon Z7 boasts enhanced eye-detection even in low-light settings.

Is It the Best Time To Buy?

This bundle deal has not appeared on the price tracker camelcamelcamel just yet. However, it is listed at its lowest price in 30 days on Amazon, which is a good sign that it’s a great time to buy.

Considering the camera body goes for around $1700 and the lens around the $1000 mark, you’re already getting great value for money here, even without the hefty number of extras included in this bundle. Overall, it’s a great deal and one well worth considering while it’s still discounted.

