Sigma Launches Aizu Prime Line: Ground-Up Cinema Lenses with T1.3 Aperture

Sigma is making a serious play in the world of high-end cinema glass with the debut of its new Aizu Prime Line—an ambitious set of purpose-built lenses designed specifically for cinematography. This isn’t just a rework of photo lenses. These primes are built from the ground up to meet the demands of modern cinema production, and they arrive with a standout spec: a consistent T1.3 aperture across the entire range.

Unveiled alongside Sigma’s other big announcements this year—including the long-reach 300-600mm F4 lens and the innovative BF mirrorless camera—the Aizu line marks a turning point for the company’s commitment to cinema.

Twelve Cinema Lenses

The initial launch includes eight lenses spanning 25mm to 75mm, with four more focal lengths (18mm, 21mm, 100mm, and 125mm) to follow. Together, they’ll cover a wide range of needs, from ultra-wide establishing shots to tighter, more intimate framing. Each lens delivers a shallow depth of field, creamy bokeh, and low-light performance made possible by the fast T1.3 aperture—rare even among high-end cine lenses.

Sigma says the Aizu primes are engineered to balance modern sharpness with a more organic rendering. The goal is to avoid the overly clinical look some modern lenses are known for. Instead, these lenses aim for texture, depth, and nuance—qualities many DPs look for when shaping a scene’s emotional tone. Flare is controlled but intentionally present, providing just enough cinematic flavor without overwhelming the image.

In terms of image circle, the lenses are no slouch. The Aizu primes support full-frame and Super 35 sensors, but they also fully cover large formats like ARRI ALEXA LF Open Gate and VistaVision. That versatility gives filmmakers the confidence to use them across a wide variety of cameras and projects, from indie narratives to commercial productions.

Despite their fast glass and large-format coverage, the lenses are impressively lightweight. That’s a big deal for crews using Steadicams, gimbals, or handheld rigs. The housing is designed for durability, with a focus ring that rotates 180° and standardized 0.8 MOD cine gears across focus, iris, and zoom—ensuring compatibility with most lens control systems.

For productions incorporating visual effects, the Aizu line supports ZEISS eXtended Data, which provides real-time metadata during shooting, along with distortion and shading correction to streamline post-production workflows.

Where To Buy the Sigma Aizu Prime Lenses

The Aizu Prime Line will launch in ARRI PL and Sony E mounts, with the first eight lenses priced at $8,299 USD each and expected to ship in August. There’s no word yet on the release dates for the remaining four, but Sigma says those details will be shared soon.

And if you’re still looking for long glass, Sigma’s new 300-600mm F4 DG OS is also worth checking out—especially for sports and wildlife. We recently got hands-on with that lens and were impressed. Here is a full review of the new telephoto lens from Sigma.

