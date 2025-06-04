Stunning LG 5K2K Monitor Ideal for Video Editing Has Over $500 off Right Now

If you’re on the hunt for a new monitor that’ll give you both super crisp picture quality and a ton of screen real estate, this is the deal for you. Right now, this impressive LG 40” ultrawide 5K2K monitor is down to practically its lowest price ever on Amazon, bringing it from $1,799.99 to $1,264.95.

That’s a huge saving of over $535 on a monitor that boasts excellent color accuracy, great connectivity, and is ultimately ideal for video and photo editing.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

Buy now at Amazon: LG 40” ultrawide 5K2K monitor - Was $1,799.99, now $1,264.95 (Save $535.04)

What We Like About the LG 40” Ultrawide 5K2K Monitor

LG is one of the top companies for both monitors and TVs, and this particular display stands out for a number of reasons. For one, it’s much higher resolution than most ultrawides, coming in at 5K2K, which has obvious advantages over your more common 3440×1440 or 3840×1600 options.

It’s also an LED screen, so it’s going to be bright enough to work in well-lit environments, and it’s also got an impressive color coverage for accurate editing, making it a great choice if you’re a professional creative.

High resolution : 5K2K offers far more screen real estate while preserving crisp, detailed picture quality.

: 5K2K offers far more screen real estate while preserving crisp, detailed picture quality. Wide color gamut : This display is 98% DCI-P3, which is up there with some of the very best monitors for creatives working in the industry.

: This display is 98% DCI-P3, which is up there with some of the very best monitors for creatives working in the industry. Matte display : Drastically reduces glare, especially in well-lit rooms.

: Drastically reduces glare, especially in well-lit rooms. AMD FreeSync: This is good to have if you fancy using it for gaming, as it’ll reduce screen tearing at higher frame rates.

Amazon pricing history for the LG 40” ultrawide 5K2K monitor - via. Camelcamelcamel

Is It the Best Time To Buy?

As you can see from the graph above, this monitor has been fluctuating in price on Amazon heavily since its release, often going back up to full price for extended periods. It looks like now would be a great time to buy it at close to its lowest price before it jumps back up again.

As far as monitors go for video and photo-editing, this LG display is still up there with the best, and considering the prices of the other high-resolution options on the market, it’s great value for money with this deal.

Buy now at Amazon: LG 40” ultrawide 5K2K monitor - Was $1,799.99, now $1,264.95 (Save $535.04)