Best Video Camera of 2025? Nikon, Sony, or Panasonic?

So far this year, we've seen three new cameras aimed squarely at the video content creator. The Nikon Z5 II, Panasonic S1 II, and Sony FX2 all have serious video capabilities, but all approach video creation differently.

In this video, I look at these cameras and throw in the a7 C II, which we've just tested for a piece on studio cameras for the new YouTube creator.

When choosing a camera for video, the spec sheet only tells part of the story. While not a hands-on review, I talk about each design's pros and cons.

The video covers resolution, codecs, storage, audio features, heat management, and more. If you're trying to figure out which platform is the right one for you, this should be a reference for the capabilities of each system.

Whether you're a solo shooter, a studio creator, or just camera-curious, this is more than a side-by-side conversation about how design, intent, and performance intersect in the real world.

If you have any questions about the camera systems, comment on the video, and we'll share our thoughts.

