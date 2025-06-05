Fujifilm Teases a New Camera—All Signs Point to the X-E5

Fujifilm just dropped a cryptic teaser video ahead of next week’s X Summit in Shanghai—and if the hints are anything to go by, we’re looking at the long-awaited reveal of the X-E5.

The 15-second clip, released on Fujifilm’s official YouTube channel, shows the silhouette of a rangefinder-style camera while a voiceover states, “There’s another rangefinder-style series that’s just as essential when telling the story of our X Series history.” That’s about as direct a nod to the X-E series as it gets—slotting in alongside the X100 and X-Pro lineups.

While the teaser doesn't outright name the camera, it's widely expected to be the X-E5, the successor to 2021’s X-E4. If true, this would mark a big return for one of Fujifilm’s most beloved compact interchangeable lens cameras.

What We (Think We) Know So Far

Leaks from Photo Rumors and other sources suggest the X-E5 will get a major spec bump over its predecessor. Here’s what’s been floating around:

A 40MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor, same as the one in the X-T5 and X100VI.

In-body image stabilization (IBIS) with a 160MP pixel-shift multi-shot mode.

3.69M-dot OLED EVF and a 3-inch 1.84M-dot vari-angle flip-out LCD.

425-point hybrid autofocus system—likely inherited from the X-S20 or X-M5.

Video up to 6.2K at 30p in 10-bit 4:2:2, plus 4K at 60p with F-Log support.

20fps burst shooting with the electronic shutter, 15fps with mechanical.

There’s also word of a new, ultra-compact 23mm pancake lens launching alongside the camera—potentially the perfect companion for street shooters who love the X-E line’s small footprint.

When to Expect It

The Fujifilm X-E5 is rumored to be officially announced at the X Summit on June 12, 2025. So far, there’s no confirmation on pricing or shipping dates, but with Fujifilm now stirring the hype machine, we likely won’t have to wait long.

Stay tuned—this could be a big one for fans of Fujifilm’s more compact, retro-styled cameras.

Fujifilm Announces X Summit on June 12 – Fujifilm X-E5 Launch Eventhttps://t.co/okk7hxbfTd — Fujirumors (@Fujirumors) May 22, 2025

