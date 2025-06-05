Massive deal sends Canon Ultra-Wide Zoom Lens back to its best price of the year on Amazon

One of Canon’s top-tier zoom lenses—the RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM—is now on sale for $2,199 on Amazon, down from its typical listed price of $2,765.56. That’s a discount of over $566, making it an excellent time to pick up this professional-grade wide-angle zoom for less.

This lens is a favorite among wedding photographers, photojournalists, real estate shooters, and content creators who rely on fast, sharp glass. As part of Canon’s L-series, it delivers outstanding edge-to-edge sharpness, a constant f/2.8 aperture, and built-in optical image stabilization—a rare and valuable feature in ultra-wide lenses.

Buy now at Amazon: Canon RF 15-35mm F/2.8 L IS USM - Was $2,765.56, now $2,199.00 (Save $566.56)

What We Love About the Canon RF 15-35mm F/2.8 L IS USM

We reviewed the RF 15-35mm f/2.8 L IS USM a few years ago, and we were impressed by its performance and reliability. It’s sharp, fast, and rugged—ready to take on fast-paced events, cinematic handheld shots, or low-light landscapes. Its 5-stop IS system is especially useful for run-and-gun video shooters and low-light handheld work.

Whether you’re framing interiors, chasing golden hour light, or capturing the night sky, this lens delivers pro-level results across the board.

: A focal length of 15-35mm on full frame with a constant maximum aperture of F/2.8. Image Stabilization : The lens has built-in Image Stabilization for up to 5 stops of shake compensation.

: The lens has built-in Image Stabilization for up to 5 stops of shake compensation. Fast and Precise Autofocus : The Nano USM motor delivers fast, silent and accurate focusing for both photo and video.

: The Nano USM motor delivers fast, silent and accurate focusing for both photo and video. Weather Sealing: The RF 15-35mm has L-series level durability with dust and moisture weather resistance for shooting in extreme conditions

Who is this deal for?

If you're building a Canon RF kit and need a top-tier ultra-wide zoom, this is the one to get. It’s especially suited for photographers and hybrid shooters who need a wide lens that performs reliably in difficult conditions—think low light, high motion, or remote environments.

As you can see from the graph above, it’s currently back at its best price of the year, making it an ideal time to buy, especially If it’s been on your wishlist.

