SmallRig Drops the RC 220C: A Compact RGB COB Light With Big-League Power

SmallRig has officially rolled out the RC 220C, a compact RGB COB LED light that aims to punch way above its weight. Think of it as a colorful, souped-up successor to the popular RC 220B—only now with full RGB control and more color flexibility for creators who need power and portability in one rig.

A Lightweight and Compact Yet Versatile RGB COB Light

At just under 1.8kg (1,750g) and measuring 380mm long, this little unit can easily ride in your backpack. But don’t let the size fool you. The RC 220C cranks out a very solid 8,160 lux at 3200K from one meter, and it’s backed by impressive color science: CRI 97+ and TLCI 98+, so you’re getting the kind of color accuracy that matters on serious shoots.

Unlike its bi-color predecessor, the 220C spans a wide 2500K to 10,000K color temperature range and adds full RGBCW spectrum control, letting you dial in one of 36,000 color options—whether you're simulating daylight, candlelight, or something a little more creative. The color transition is smooth and natural, with no nasty casts or flickers.

What makes this light especially practical is its power flexibility. Sure, it runs on AC, but it also supports V-mount and NP-F batteries, which makes it a go-to for location shoots or mobile setups where wall outlets are a luxury.You can control it directly with onboard dials and a screen, or wirelessly through SmallRig’s SmallGoGo app, which also lets you sync multiple lights—a must for multicam or interview setups. If you’re working with more advanced control systems, it’s also DMX-compatible.

There’s a built-in cooling fan that keeps the light running smoothly without cooking your set, and in noise-sensitive environments, you can switch to Silent Mode (though brightness is reduced in that mode). Even at full blast, the fan only hits 28dB, which is pretty discreet.

SmallRig says the compact design comes from GaN integration, which allows for a 48% smaller build compared to traditional COB lights. And despite that slimmed-down profile, the light is built like a tank. The metal body supports heavy modifiers with ease thanks to its Bowens mount and umbrella socket.

Price and Availability

The SmallRig RC 220C is available now for $409 USD / £385.90 / AU $664.90, with U.S. shipping starting June 16. For the price, it’s hard to beat—especially for an RGB COB that’s this capable, portable, and genuinely usable as a key light.

If you’re in the market for a flexible, color-accurate light that travels well and delivers professional results, the RC 220C is definitely one to watch.

