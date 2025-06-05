Super Versatile Canon Zoom Lens Drops Back to Its Lowest Price Again on Amazon

If you’ve been looking for a versatile zoom to round out your Canon RF mirrorless kit, now’s the time to make your move. The Canon RF 28-70mm F/2.8 IS STM is back down to its lowest recorded price on Amazon: $999, down from its original $1,099. That $100 savings puts a highly capable, all-around lens within reach for photographers and hybrid shooters on a budget.

Buy now on Amazon: Canon RF28-70mm F2.8 is STM - Was $1,099.00, now $999.00 (Save $100)

What We Love About the Canon RF 28-70mm F/2.8 IS STM

Unlike Canon’s flagship L-series glass, this version of the 28-70mm is lighter, more compact, and aimed squarely at those who need a dependable everyday zoom—without compromising image quality. It delivers sharp results throughout the zoom range and handles low-light environments well thanks to its fast f/2.8 aperture.

The lens is especially attractive for portrait, wedding, travel, and event shooters. It also performs well in video workflows, thanks to its quiet and accurate STM autofocus motor and minimal focus breathing.

Key Specs : 28-70mm on full-frame with a constant f/2.8 across the zoom range.

: 28-70mm on full-frame with a constant f/2.8 across the zoom range. Superb Image Quality : The optical design features 2 UD elements + 2 aspherical elements for sharpness and minimal aberrations

: The optical design features 2 UD elements + 2 aspherical elements for sharpness and minimal aberrations Fast and Quiet Autofocus : The STM motor delivers fast, accurate, and near-silent focusing for both stills and video.

: The STM motor delivers fast, accurate, and near-silent focusing for both stills and video. Lightweight and Compact : The lens weighs just 1.59 lbs (722g) and measures 3.6 inches (approx. 92mm).

: The lens weighs just 1.59 lbs (722g) and measures 3.6 inches (approx. 92mm). Weather Sealing and Image Stabilization: The lens features weather-resistant construction similar to L-series lenses and has built-in IS for steady handheld shooting.

Who is this Deal For?

This lens covers the most commonly used focal lengths, making it a smart addition to any kit—especially for hybrid creators looking to keep things light and efficient. With its blend of portability, solid optics, and constant aperture, the RF 28-70mm f/2.8 IS STM punches well above its price point.

It’s unclear how long stock will last at this price, so if you’ve had your eye on this lens, now’s a good time to lock it in.

Buy now on Amazon: Canon RF28-70mm F2.8 is STM - Was $1,099.00, now $999.00 (Save $100)