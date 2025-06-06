Fujifilm Reveals Major Specs for Its First-Ever Cinema Camera: The GFX ETERNA

Fujifilm has slowly been building hype around its first dedicated cinema camera, the GFX ETERNA, and now we’re finally getting a clearer picture of what it’s capable of. First teased back in November 2024, the GFX ETERNA is shaping up to be a serious large-format beast aimed at filmmakers who want both style and substance.

While much of the camera’s physical design has already been revealed, Fujifilm is now pulling the curtain back on some juicy technical specs—and yes, they look very promising.

Large Format Muscle

At the core of the GFX ETERNA is a 102-megapixel GFX CMOS II HS sensor, the same sensor seen in the GFX100 II. It’s about 1.7x larger than a standard full-frame sensor, making it one of the tallest sensors available in a dedicated cinema body. That means wide dynamic range, buttery depth of field, and plenty of flexibility in post.

Paired with the X-Processor 5, the ETERNA supports 4K open gate recording, dual base ISO, and delivers stunning detail and color depth—perfect for high-end productions. Open gate recording tops out at 48p, and it’s one of the most unique features of the camera thanks to its unusually tall sensor format.

Fujifilm is packing in a variable electronic ND filter (ND4 to ND128), and you can power it with the familiar NP-W235 batteries. For media, it supports both CFexpress Type B and UHS-II SD cards, and works natively with TASCAM’s XLR microphone adapter handle. Frame.io integration is baked in for cloud-based workflows.

You’re also getting IR-cut, wave plates, and low-pass filters in front of the sensor—reducing moiré and false color artifacts while maintaining a more natural, cinematic look.

Format Flexibility

Fujifilm is serious about versatility here. The GFX ETERNA can record in a number of formats, including:

GF Open Gate (3840 x 2880)

DCI 8K (8192 x 4320)

Cine 5.8K (5824 x 2436)

DCI 4K (4096 x 2160)

FHD (2048 x 1080)

It also supports Premista, Super35, 35mm, and even anamorphic (35mm) recording, all the way up to 8K DCI resolution. Some recording modes—like GF Open Gate—are exclusive to the ETERNA, setting it apart from the stills-focused GFX 100 II.

For codecs, Fujifilm sticks with the familiar: Apple ProRes 422 HQ, 422, LT, and HEVC/H.265 (10-bit 4:2:2). Proxy recording is also supported, and you can push 12-bit RAW over HDMI to external recorders.

Film Simulations + LUTs

As expected from Fujifilm, there’s robust support for 20 Film Simulations, including:

Eterna

Eterna Bleach Bypass

Reala Ace

Provia, Velvia, Astia

Classic Chrome, Classic Neg

Acros

The company is also developing custom 3D LUTs for some of these sims (like Reala Ace and Eterna) to be used with F-Log2 and F-Log2 C workflows. The ETERNA supports 3D LUT loading and can store up to 16 custom LUTs, which makes it easy to nail your look on set.

Screens, Connectivity, and Remote Control

On the back, you’ll find a 5-inch 6.22M-dot LCD with 2,000 nits of peak brightness—great for outdoor shoots. There’s also a 3-inch menu display (1.04M dots, 700 nits) that mirrors the smaller screens found on other Fuji bodies.

You can control the camera locally through a web browser, either via Wi-Fi or wired connection. There’s Bluetooth LE for accessories like the Atomos AirGlu or the Fujifilm TG-BT1 Tripod Grip, and full timecode sync support over USB-C.

When Will the GFX ETERNA be Available?

Fujifilm hasn’t announced a release date or pricing just yet, but it’s confirmed the GFX ETERNA will launch later this year. With a stunning spec sheet, modular design, and that sweet medium-format look, the ETERNA is shaping up to be one of the most exciting new cinema cameras of 2025.

Stay tuned—we’ll be watching this one closely.

Our Recent Fujifilm-Related Coverage

Fujifilm Introduces the X Half: A Modern Take on the Half-Frame Camera

Fujifilm Teases a New Camera—All Signs Point to the X-E5

Fujifilm Unveils the Instax Mini 41 With Fresh Design and Improved Features

Newest Fujifilm-Related Equipment

7Artisans Launches Photoelectric 35mm F/1.4 AF Lens for Fujifilm X-Mount

Fujifilm GFX100RF Puts 102 Megapixel Medium Format Sensor Into Compact, Vintage Body

Meike Introduces the AF 85mm F/1.8 Pro for Fujifilm X-Mount