A Big Win for Video Editors as Super-Fast Samsung GEN5 SSD Spotted at Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

If you’re looking for arguably the best NVMe SSD on the market for less, this is the deal for you. Right now, the powerhouse Samsung SSD 9100 PRO 4TB is down to its lowest price ever on Amazon, coming in at $449.99, which is $100 off its list price.

This Gen5 SSD is well known as one of the fastest on the market, and is designed for those looking to experience ‘next-gen’ data transfer speeds, in addition to providing a huge 4TB storage capacity that makes it ideal for video editors.

Buy now: Samsung SSD 9100 PRO 4TB on Amazon - Was $549.99, Now $449.99

What We Like About the Samsung SSD 9100 PRO 4TB

So this is basically the ultimate storage upgrade for high-performance video-editing builds. This NVMe SSD, when paired with a compatible motherboard, is about twice as fast in terms of read and write speeds than the equivalent Gen4 option. That means that you get much faster loading times for projects, much faster import and export of high-resolution files, and enhanced real-time editing.

Pricing-wise, it’s an investment for sure, and there are other options that are slower that come in for less. However, if you’re really looking to max out productivity, then this is absolutely the best SSD for you.

Super fast : You’ve got 14,800/13,400 MB/s sequential read/write speeds here. Most Gen4 NVMe SSDs fall around the mid-7000 mark for reference.

: You’ve got 14,800/13,400 MB/s sequential read/write speeds here. Most Gen4 NVMe SSDs fall around the mid-7000 mark for reference. Huge capacity : 4TB can store around 10,000 to 16,000 hours of 4K video. More than enough for most people, even seasoned professionals.

: 4TB can store around 10,000 to 16,000 hours of 4K video. More than enough for most people, even seasoned professionals. Very efficient : Thanks to advanced cooling, this SSD runs very well even under heavy loads.

: Thanks to advanced cooling, this SSD runs very well even under heavy loads. Pairs well with the latest tech: This will need to be paired with PCIe 5.0 compatible motherboards, which are also able to work with super-fast DDR5 RAM.

Is It a Good Time To Buy?

As usual, we’ve checked Amazon price tracking history on camelcamelcamel and can see that this SSD is currently at its best price ever on Amazon, having dropped on June 2nd, 2025.

Currently, it’s staying put despite having the ominous ‘limited time deal’ on it. While we think it may stay reduced for a bit longer, based on this SSD’s gradual decline, we don’t think it’ll be going back to full price again.

Overall, if you’re looking for a serious upgrade to your workstation PC, this is a great time to buy one of the best SSDs on the market at a brilliant price.

