Amazon Deal Slashes $600 off One of Samsung’s Top Monitors for Photo Editing

If you’re on the hunt for a 5K monitor for photo and video editing, that also comes packed with smart features too, then this is the deal for you. Right now, you can grab this brilliant Samsung ViewFinity S9 27-inch monitor for a massive $600 off its list price, bringing it down from $1,599.99 to $999.99.

This monitor is up there with the very best on the market, and at full price is quite the investment, making this a welcome deal for creatives looking for an epic upgrade to their current setups.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

BUY NOW: Samsung ViewFinity S9 27-inch 5K Monitor - Was $1,599.99, now $999.99 - save $600

What We Like About the Samsung ViewFinity S9 27-Inch

Obviously the big selling point here is this monitor’s 5K resolution, which offers incredibly crisp picture quality that can make your life much easier when it comes to editing. It also has incredible color accuracy, excellent connectivity, and a matte display to reduce pesky glare and reflections.

What’s more, since it’s a smart monitor, you’re getting some added features that make it excellent for streaming and even gaming, giving you even more bang for your buck.

5K resolution : Significantly outperforms 4K resolution and is amazing for photo and video editing.

: Significantly outperforms 4K resolution and is amazing for photo and video editing. Excellent color : This display has 99% DCI-P3 coverage, incredibly accurate color of ΔE < 2, and even an option to switch between sRGB and DCI-P3 modes depending on your preference.

: This display has 99% DCI-P3 coverage, incredibly accurate color of ΔE < 2, and even an option to switch between sRGB and DCI-P3 modes depending on your preference. Great connectivity : Has Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and mini-DP, which allows for a wide range of different devices, like MacBooks, to be connected with ease.

: Has Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and mini-DP, which allows for a wide range of different devices, like MacBooks, to be connected with ease. Built-in camera : This features a stunning 4K camera, which is ideal for video calls and meetings.

: This features a stunning 4K camera, which is ideal for video calls and meetings. Smart features : You can stream shows through apps, such as Netflix, and you can also play games via Samsung’s Gaming Hub.

: You can stream shows through apps, such as Netflix, and you can also play games via Samsung’s Gaming Hub. Stunning design: Probably one of the best-looking monitors on the market, and a serious statement piece for your setup.

Is It a Good Time To Buy?

As usual, we’ve looked at the Amazon pricing history for this monitor on camelcamelcamel, and we can see that while this monitor has dipped to a lower price in the past ($699.99 in December 2024), it has not been gradually reducing from full price since its release.

Instead, we’re seeing it switch between full price and around the $1000 mark, pretty much monthly in 2025. Based on this, we’d say that now would be a good time to go for it, as it’s likely only to drop down to December levels in the major sales events such as Prime Day and Black Friday, both of which are some time away.

