It’s a Smart Time To Buy One of AMD’s Top CPUs for Video Editing on Amazon

When it comes to video editing, getting the right CPU can be a complete game-changer, and it looks like now is one of the best times to get your hands on one of the finest AMD has to offer.

Right now, you can grab the impressive AMD Ryzen 9 9950X for $520.29, which is significantly lower than its list price of $649.00, which is more reflective of its original pricing at launch back in mid-August 2024.

This is a complete powerhouse of a CPU that makes short work of heavy-duty tasks like video editing and offers exceptional multi-threaded performance. If you’re looking for an upgrade to your workstation and have the right compatible AM5 motherboard, then this is a great call for the price.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

BUY NOW: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X - Was $649.00, now $520.29 at Amazon.

What We Like About the Ryzen 9 9950X

The Ryzen 9 9950X is one of the top CPUs AMD has to offer, and is tailored more towards tasks like video editing, rendering, and working with huge amounts of complex datasets, than it is for gaming. That being said, it still performs well if you were to use it for gaming, just not as well as the X3D variants.

This CPU is built on the AM5 socket, so you’ll need a compatible motherboard, but the good news is that these motherboards typically support PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 RAM, allowing you to really max out the specs of your build to seriously optimize your workflow.

Core CPU specs : 16 cores, 32 threads, 5.7 GHz boost clock, 64MB L3 Cache, and 170 TDP.

: 16 cores, 32 threads, 5.7 GHz boost clock, 64MB L3 Cache, and 170 TDP. What does this mean : It’s very capable of handling multitasking and can handle very heavy workloads, such as rendering, easily.

: It’s very capable of handling multitasking and can handle very heavy workloads, such as rendering, easily. Good for high-end PC builds : This is going to be overkill for most people, but for professionals at the top of their game, this is an excellent choice.

: This is going to be overkill for most people, but for professionals at the top of their game, this is an excellent choice. Pair with the latest tech: The AM5 platform gives you access to the latest and greatest components, such as Gen5 NVMe SSDs and DDR5 RAM, both of which are significantly faster than the previous generation.

Why Is It a Good Time To Buy?

We always look at pricing history when we recommend deals and use price-tracking sites like camelcamelcamel to get a read on trends. What we’ve seen from this processor’s Amazon pricing history is that it’s been dropping for some time now, but since mid-May 2025, it can be found at some of its all-time-best prices.

At the time of writing, this CPU is just shy of its lowest price ever, which was $517.00. We’d say it’s an excellent time to buy, especially considering that on release, this CPU was received well, but the large price tag made it a harder sell with other AMD alternatives.

Overall, this is an excellent CPU for video editing and well worth going for now that it’s at one of its best prices since launch.

BUY NOW: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X - Was $649.00, now $520.29 at Amazon.