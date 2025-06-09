Superb Godox Round Head Camera Flash Is at Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon Right Now

If you’re looking for a quality camera flash for less, from one of the best in the business, you’ll want to check out this deal. Right now, you can score this Godox V1-C round head camera flash at its best price ever on Amazon.

Currently, it’s down from $259.00 to $199.00, saving you a solid $60, which is not bad considering what this kit brings to the table.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

BUY NOW: Godox V1-C round head camera flash kit - Was $259.00, Now $199.00 at Amazon

What We Like About the Godox V1-C Round Head Camera Flash

Round head camera flashes, like this Godox V1-C, are a good call if you’re looking to produce a softer and more even light, which is why they’re usually the go-to for portraits, weddings, and studio work. If that’s your area, then this flash will already be ticking most of the boxes for you.

But on top of that, this flash is actually a few levels up from your standard offerings, and brings with it a faster than usual recycle rate, built in LED modelling lamp, and punch battery that can deliver a huge amounts of shots. Overall, it’s a great flash for both beginners and more seasoned photographers who shoot on Canon. Be sure to check the product listing page to make sure you’re camera is compatible.

1/8000s high-speed sync : More than enough for studio work and great if you’re looking to capture fast motion shots.

: More than enough for studio work and great if you’re looking to capture fast motion shots. Built-in LED modeling lamp : Great for taking the guesswork out of the equation and allowing you to easily and efficiently fine-tune your flash.

: Great for taking the guesswork out of the equation and allowing you to easily and efficiently fine-tune your flash. Fast recycle rate : Comes in at 1.5s, which is around four times faster than most flashes.

: Comes in at 1.5s, which is around four times faster than most flashes. High-performance battery: This 7.2V/ 2600mAh battery can give you 480 power shots.

Is It a Good Time To Buy?

As usual, we’ve checked price tracker camelcamelcamel to see if it’s the best time to buy, and we’re happy to say that it certainly is. This flash is currently at its lowest price ever after dropping on May 23rd, 2025, meaning it’s been discounted for a while now.

As for whether it’s jumping back up to full price soon, we can’t be for certain; however, if you’ve had your eye on it, we’d say it’s worth going for sooner rather than later to be safe. It may drop further in price in the future, but this will likely be during the major sales events on Amazon, such as Prime Day or Black Friday.

Overall, if you’re looking for a quality, versatile flash for less, then this is a great option to consider, especially if you’re sticking to a budget of under $200.

BUY NOW: Godox V1-C round head camera flash kit - Was $259.00, Now $199.00 at Amazon