Best Father’s Day Camera Deals: Save Big on Nikon, Canon, and Panasonic Gear

Father’s Day is coming up fast, and if your dad’s into photography—or you just want a good excuse to grab a deal for yourself—now’s a great time to shop. Major brands like Nikon, Canon, and Panasonic are rolling out discounts on mirrorless cameras and lenses, with some gear hitting its lowest price ever.

Whether you’re buying for a beginner, a seasoned pro, or upgrading your own kit, here’s a quick roundup of the best Father’s Day camera deals you can score right now.

Nikon: Big Discounts Across the Board



Nikon has some of the strongest discounts this Father’s Day, with deals on everything from entry-level mirrorless to flagship bodies.

Nikon Lens Deals:

Canon: Up to $1,000 Off Mirrorless Gear



Canon’s also in the game with generous markdowns on cameras and lenses—especially great if you’re looking to gift a pro-level setup.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II – Down to $1,999 ($200 off). A fantastic all-around camera for hybrid shooters.

Canon EOS R5 Mark II – Now $3,999, a $300 discount. Perfect for professionals demanding the best in both image and video quality.

Canon EOS R3 – This one stands out: $3,999 ($1,000 off). A true pro flagship for both video and stills. Adorama’s bundle includes a backpack, memory card, and more—making it an even better deal.

Canon RF Lens Deals:

Panasonic: Hybrid and Compact Cameras on Sale



Panasonic is offering compelling deals, especially for hybrid content creators and vloggers.

Lumix S5 IIX – Now $1,897.99, $300 off. One of the best-value hybrid cameras for video shooters.

Lumix S9 – Compact and rangefinder-style, currently $1,397 ($100 off), or grab the kit with the 18-40mm lens for $1,597 ($200 off).

Panasonic Lens Deals:

Great Gifts, Great Savings

Whether you’re shopping for a photo-savvy dad or treating yourself (we won’t judge), these deals offer a little something for everyone—from full-frame powerhouses to compact hybrids and top-tier glass.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for even more deals as Father’s Day approaches. In the meantime, check out our video guide comparing Nikon, Sony, and Panasonic hybrid cameras to help you decide which gear suits your needs.

Happy Father’s Day shopping!

