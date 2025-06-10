Previous Story Amazon Deal Slashes $600 off One of Samsung’s Top Monitors for Photo Editing
Best Father’s Day Camera Deals: Save Big on Nikon, Canon, and Panasonic Gear

by Darryl Lara

posted Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at 12:58 PM EDT

Father's Day Deals on B&H.

Father’s Day is coming up fast, and if your dad’s into photography—or you just want a good excuse to grab a deal for yourself—now’s a great time to shop. Major brands like Nikon, Canon, and Panasonic are rolling out discounts on mirrorless cameras and lenses, with some gear hitting its lowest price ever.

Whether you’re buying for a beginner, a seasoned pro, or upgrading your own kit, here’s a quick roundup of the best Father’s Day camera deals you can score right now.

Nikon: Big Discounts Across the Board

Nikon Z6 III Father's Day deals.
Nikon has some of the strongest discounts this Father’s Day, with deals on everything from entry-level mirrorless to flagship bodies.

  • Nikon Z6 III – Now $2,096 ($400 off). A compact, full-frame hybrid camera that's great for both stills and video. Lowest price since launch!
  • Nikon Z7 II – $1,796 ($200+ off). A high-res workhorse for landscape shooters and pros.
  • Nikon Z9 & Nikon Z8 – Both get $500 off, bringing them down to $5,496 and $3,996, respectively. Still among the best pro mirrorless bodies out there.
  • Nikon Zf – The retro-style mirrorless body is now $1,796.95, a nice pick if you want something stylish and powerful.

Nikon Lens Deals:

Canon: Up to $1,000 Off Mirrorless Gear

Canon EOS R5 II Father's Day sale.
Canon’s also in the game with generous markdowns on cameras and lenses—especially great if you’re looking to gift a pro-level setup.

  • Canon EOS R6 Mark II – Down to $1,999 ($200 off). A fantastic all-around camera for hybrid shooters.
  • Canon EOS R5 Mark II – Now $3,999, a $300 discount. Perfect for professionals demanding the best in both image and video quality.
  • Canon EOS R3 – This one stands out: $3,999 ($1,000 off). A true pro flagship for both video and stills. Adorama’s bundle includes a backpack, memory card, and more—making it an even better deal.

Canon RF Lens Deals:

Panasonic: Hybrid and Compact Cameras on Sale

Panasonic S5 II on Father's Day Sale.
Panasonic is offering compelling deals, especially for hybrid content creators and vloggers.

  • Lumix S5 IIX – Now $1,897.99, $300 off. One of the best-value hybrid cameras for video shooters.
  • Lumix S9 – Compact and rangefinder-style, currently $1,397 ($100 off), or grab the kit with the 18-40mm lens for $1,597 ($200 off).

Panasonic Lens Deals:

Great Gifts, Great Savings

Whether you’re shopping for a photo-savvy dad or treating yourself (we won’t judge), these deals offer a little something for everyone—from full-frame powerhouses to compact hybrids and top-tier glass.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for even more deals as Father’s Day approaches. In the meantime, check out our video guide comparing Nikon, Sony, and Panasonic hybrid cameras to help you decide which gear suits your needs.

Happy Father’s Day shopping!

