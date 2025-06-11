Nikon Z8 Receives Major Firmware 3.00 Update with Powerful New Features

Nikon has just rolled out firmware version 3.00 for the Z8, bringing a substantial upgrade to its flagship full-frame mirrorless camera. This update enhances the Z8’s versatility and performance, particularly in high-resolution imaging, autofocus, and video production.

Major Additions in Firmware 3.00

Pixel-Shift Enhancements

Last year’s firmware 2.00 introduced pixel-shift shooting, allowing users to merge multiple images into ultra-high-resolution 180MP photos. Now, Nikon takes it further by enabling pixel-shift to work with focus-shift shooting and AE bracketing.

Focus-Shift + Pixel-Shift: Ideal for macro, astro, and landscape photography, this combination allows for higher resolution and greater depth of field in focus-stacked images.

AE Bracketing + Pixel-Shift: Perfect for high-contrast scenes, this feature reduces moiré and allows the creation of pixel-shifted HDR images that better preserve detail in shadows and highlights.

File handling has also improved: pixel-shift sequences can now be stored in their own folders, and new settings allow for self-timer activation and white balance locking during pixel-shift captures.

Flexible Color Picture Control

This update introduces Flexible Color, a new feature for custom Picture Control creation. Using Nikon’s NX Studio software, users can fine-tune settings like hue, contrast, and brightness to craft a personal style. These custom profiles can then be loaded into the Z8 and previewed in real time while composing shots.

In-Camera Focus Limiter

A standout new feature is the customizable autofocus range limiter. Photographers can now define minimum and maximum focus distances directly in-camera. This is especially useful for:

Wildlife photography, where subjects may be behind foliage or obstructions

Macro photography, where precise focusing is critical and depth of field is shallow

By narrowing the focus range, the camera reduces hunting and increases acquisition speed.

Additional Autofocus and Usability Enhancements

Firmware 3.00 also includes several refinements to autofocus and usability:

Choose a subject type for detection even in manual focus mode

Focus now defaults to maximum aperture in live view, improving precision

Zoom magnification goes up to 400% for detailed checking

Adds new custom wide-area AF patterns

Introduces a slower release mode for precise timing

Adds a new [FINE] quality mode for High-Speed Frame Capture+ to enhance image quality

Now supports external microphones (wired or wireless) when recording voice memos

Improvements for Videographers

For filmmakers, the update refines N-Log View Assist, improving contrast and detail in external monitor previews. This makes waveform exposure and focus judgment much easier when working with N-Log’s typically flat footage.

Profoto A10 Support

Photographers using the Profoto A10 can now take advantage of its white LED as an AF-assist light—a niche but useful feature for some studio workflows.

Availability

Nikon has not announced an exact release date for firmware version 3.00 but says it’s coming “soon.” We’ll share updates as soon as the download becomes available.

