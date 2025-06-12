Fujifilm Launches the Stylish X-E5 Mirrorless Camera and Compact XF 23mm F/2.8 R WR Lens

Fujifilm has officially unveiled the X-E5, the latest addition to its popular X-E series of rangefinder-style mirrorless cameras. Building on the success of the X-E4 from 2021, the X-E5 delivers modern imaging technology inside a timeless, compact design. Alongside it, Fujifilm also introduced a sleek new companion lens — the XF 23mm F/2.8 R WR, crafted for portability and premium performance.

“X-E5 is a masterstroke of elegant design... It blends our fifth-generation digital imaging technology with soulful touches of classic design,” said Victor Ha, Vice President of FUJIFILM North America Corporation.

X-E5: Classic Design, Modern Internals

Weighing only 445g, the X-E5 remains highly portable yet durable. It marks a design first for the X Series — its top plate is carved from a single block of aluminum, giving it a clean, minimalist aesthetic while maintaining structural integrity. The rear of the top plate has a new tapered edge for better tactile grip, while the flat-edged surfaces blend with gentle curves for a refined, metallic finish. This thoughtful design ensures not just elegance but improved dial usability and handling comfort.

The X-E5 now features a dedicated Film Simulation (FS) dial on the top panel, giving photographers instant access to Fujifilm’s beloved color profiles. It includes three user-defined positions (FS1–FS3), allowing users to save and switch between custom recipes tailored to their creative preferences — ideal for street photographers, content creators, or nostalgic film shooters.

The camera also introduces Custom FS Recipe support, enabling image makers to import, preview, and apply unique color grading looks developed in Fujifilm’s X RAW Studio or XApp. These simulations can be previewed live in the EVF or LCD while composing.

At its core, the X-E5 features a 40.2MP back-illuminated X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor, coupled with the X-Processor 5. This combo delivers outstanding image quality and low noise, even at high ISOs. ISO 125 is now a native setting (previously only extended), and the electronic shutter offers blazing-fast speeds up to 1/180,000 sec, allowing for precise exposure control in bright light.

The X-E5 records crisp 6.2K/30P video, with tracking autofocus for smooth subject following. The video specs are similar to those of the recently released Fujifilm X-M5, making it an ideal camera for vlogging and content creation.

Its AI-powered autofocus system, trained with deep learning, recognizes a wide variety of subjects — from people and animals to vehicles, planes, and even drones. Coupled with a new predictive AF algorithm, the camera delivers stable subject tracking even under low contrast lighting — ideal for street, wildlife, or documentary work.

For the first time in an X-E series body, Fujifilm has integrated IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization), offering up to 7.0 stops of stabilization at the center, and 6.0 stops toward the frame edges. A redesigned gyro sensor and new IBIS algorithm enhance stability across five axes, crucial for handheld shooting in low light, telephoto compositions, or video capture.

The X-E5 features a high-resolution rangefinder-style electronic viewfinder, with a new Classic Display mode and Surround View options (black, transparent, or outlined borders). The front Control Lever lets users easily switch between modes or change settings such as aspect ratio and zoom magnification. The EVF is paired with a 3.0-inch tilting rear screen can flip forward 180° for selfies or vlogging, making the camera suitable for a wide range of shooting angles and situations.

XF 23mm F/2.8 R WR: The Everyday Pancake Lens

Paired perfectly with the X-E5, the new XF 23mm F/2.8 R WR is a compact and lightweight pancake-style lens weighing only 90 grams and measuring just 23mm long. It's ideal for travel, street photography, or daily shooting.

With 8 elements in 6 groups, including two aspherical lenses, this optic delivers excellent sharpness from edge to edge. The 11-blade aperture produces smooth, rounded bokeh for pleasing background blur.

The lens focuses as close as 20 cm (7.9 inches), making it great for food, product, or detail shots. With 9 weather-sealed points, it's ready to perform in light rain, dust, or cold conditions down to -10°C (14°F).

Driven by a direct-current (DC) motor, the XF 23mm F/2.8 offers fast and quiet autofocus. Its manual focus ring features high-precision response, and tactile details like lens knurling and fixed spacers improve usability and control when adjusting settings mid-shoot.

Pricing and Availability



The FUJIFILM X-E5 will be available in black and silver, arriving in late summer 2025. Pricing is set at:

Fujifilm’s X-E5 and XF 23mm F/2.8 R WR combo delivers a highly capable imaging system in a beautifully designed, portable package. Whether you're a street shooter, traveler, or creative looking for a stylish yet powerful tool — this duo is worth a serious look.

Our Recent Fujifilm-Related Coverage

Fujifilm Introduces the X Half: A Modern Take on the Half-Frame Camera

Fujifilm Reveals Major Specs for Its First-Ever Cinema Camera: The GFX ETERNA

Fujifilm Unveils the Instax Mini 41 With Fresh Design and Improved Features

Newest Fujifilm-Related Equipment

7Artisans Launches Photoelectric 35mm F/1.4 AF Lens for Fujifilm X-Mount

Fujifilm GFX100RF Puts 102 Megapixel Medium Format Sensor Into Compact, Vintage Body

Meike Introduces the AF 85mm F/1.8 Pro for Fujifilm X-Mount