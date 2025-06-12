Manfrotto’s New ONE Hybrid Tripod Aims to Be the Do-It-All Support for Photo and Video Creators

Manfrotto just dropped a new tripod — and it’s not just another three-legged stand. The ONE Hybrid Tripod is designed to bridge the often awkward gap between photo and video needs, promising a single support system that actually works well for both.

The idea behind the ONE is pretty straightforward: creators shouldn’t have to choose between photo-focused or video-focused features when buying a tripod. Manfrotto set out to make a hybrid tool that makes sense in both worlds, and from what we’re seeing, they might’ve nailed it.

“The ONE Hybrid Tripod is the result of an extensive user research program involving professionals across Europe, Asia, and the U.S.,” said Paolo Frison, Program Director at Manfrotto. “Every feature, from the new leg shape to the XCHANGE system, was driven by real-world feedback. We didn’t just design for hybrid creators; we designed with them.”

Built With the Creator in Mind



Built in Italy, the ONE Hybrid comes in two flavors: aluminum for those who want rock-solid reliability, and carbon fiber for anyone looking to shave off some weight (and who doesn’t mind spending a bit more).

The legs ditch the usual round profile in favor of a flatter, more stable design — think Peak Design’s Travel Tripod, but with a more video-centric twist. This flatter structure helps reduce torsional flex, which should come in handy when panning during video shoots.

Setup is also faster thanks to the new XTEND system, a patented leg-deployment mechanism that lets you extend all the leg sections in one go. No more awkwardly fumbling with multiple locks just to get level.

The center column has gotten a smart redesign too. It can now tilt horizontally for overhead and flat-lay shots, or shift up/down for leveling on uneven ground — so you won’t have to constantly adjust the legs. You can even remove the column entirely for low-angle work, making this a pretty adaptable option whether you're shooting food photography, landscapes, or low-slung video footage.

One of the most exciting features is the XCHANGE quick release system. It allows you to swap heads or accessories — say, from a ball head to a fluid head — with a single action. Whether you're switching from photo mode to full-on video production, this system keeps the transition seamless.

If you're using a fluid head (like the optional 500X Fluid Video Head), you’ll also get smooth pan-and-tilt movement and a selectable counterbalance tuned for cameras in the 2.4 kg (5.3 lbs) range — think mirrorless systems or compact cinema rigs. A hinged camera plate makes it simple to flip from landscape to portrait without completely breaking your setup.

Creator-Tested, Creator-Approved

Professional content creator Alex Boulton shared his experience after trying out the tripod:

“It’s one of the few supports I’ve used that genuinely works for both photo and video without compromise. The transitions are quick, the movements feel solid and smooth, and it doesn’t get in the way when I’m working fast. Manfrotto clearly had creators in mind with this — it just works.”

Pricing and Availability

The Manfrotto ONE Hybrid Tripod will be available in both aluminum and carbon fiber variants, with or without the 500X fluid head. The Manfrotto ONE Hybrid Carbon Fiber Tripod retails for $719.99, while the Manfrotto ONE Hybrid Carbon Fiber Tripod with the 500X Fluid Head costs $879.99. The Manfrotto ONE Hybrid Aluminum Tripod is priced at $499.99, and $679.99 with the 500X Fluid Head.

Our Recent Videography-Related Coverage

Fujifilm Launches the Stylish X-E5 Mirrorless Camera and Compact XF 23mm F/2.8 R WR Lens

Best Video Camera of 2025? Nikon, Sony, or Panasonic?

Sigma Launches Aizu Prime Line: Ground-Up Cinema Lenses with T1.3 Aperture

Newest Videography-Related Equipment

OWC Unveils Thunderbolt 5 Dock with 11 Ports, Built for Creatives and Power Users

Logitech MX Creative Console Gets Major Update with Support for DaVinci Resolve and Final Cut Pro

Laowa’s New Probe Zoom Lenses Open for Pre-Order: 15-35mm T12 and 15-24mm T8