One of Canon’s Top Cameras for Videographers Is at Its Lowest Price Ever

If you’re looking for a high-end, professional full-frame mirrorless camera, but want to save some cash, you’ll want to check out this deal. At the moment, the ever-impressive Canon EOS R3 (body only) is at its best price ever on Amazon, with just over $1000 off its list price.

Reduced from $4,999.99 to $3,999.00, this is a significant saving to be had on a camera designed with professionals in mind. For videographers in particular, the Canon EOS R3 boasts some serious specs, such as 6K RAW video at 60fps, that make it one of the top picks on the market today.

Canon EOS R3 (Body only) - Was $4,999.99, Now $3999.00 at Amazon

What We Like About the Canon Eos R3

The Canon EOS R3 seriously impressed in our testing and review, certainly earning its place as one of the best cameras on the market. This is a hefty investment, even with the current deal, and is designed for those looking for the top tier when it comes to image quality and functionality.

This is a good camera if you’re planning on shooting in demanding environments. Sports, wildlife, even news will all benefit from this camera’s impressive 24MP stacked sensor, next-level autofocus, and incredibly high resolution, high fps video-recording capabilities. Not to mention that it also features a super robust design that’s surprisingly lightweight too.

Outstanding image quality : Features a 24.1MP full-frame CMOS sensor that’s also back-side illuminated for brilliant low-light performance.

: Features a 24.1MP full-frame CMOS sensor that’s also back-side illuminated for brilliant low-light performance. Advanced processor : Its DIGIC X image processor has an ISO range of 100-102400 and greatly assists with reducing noise and enhancing detail, all at speed.

: Its DIGIC X image processor has an ISO range of 100-102400 and greatly assists with reducing noise and enhancing detail, all at speed. Top-tier video quality : You can record in 6K RAW at up to 60fps, 4K at 120fps, and 1080p uncropped at 240fps.This is a complete game-changer for videographers.

: You can record in 6K RAW at up to 60fps, 4K at 120fps, and 1080p uncropped at 240fps.This is a complete game-changer for videographers. Amazing autofocus: Eye control AF and even vehicle subject detection make it ideal for sports, wildlife, and more.

Is It the Best Time To Buy?

We’ve checked this listing’s pricing history on camelcamelcamel, and it does look like it’s the best time so far to buy. This camera has been tumbling in price since September 2024, but has only recently significantly dropped in price again in March 2025.

It does look to be staying put at this price, at least for now, so we could see it drop slightly further in the future, but I don’t think by that much given its popularity and outstanding performance.

Overall, if you’re looking for a quality, high-end camera for professional use, this is a great opportunity to score some serious savings.

