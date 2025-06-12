Outstanding Full-Frame Mirrorless Nikon Z5 at Its Best Price Ever, With Over $500 Discount

We’ve seen a fair few Nikon deals rolling in recently on Amazon, many of which have pretty hefty discounts that are well worth considering if you’re looking for something high-quality, but more for less.

Right now, the impressive Nikon Z5 is down to its best price ever on Amazon, currently reduced from $1,699.95 to $1,196.95. That’s a massive saving on a camera recognized for its excellent picture quality, video, and excellent value for money.

What We Like About the Nikon Z5

We put the Nikon Z5 through its paces in our review some time ago, and it seriously impressed us. Notably, the 24 megapixel full-frame sensor, impressive autofocus, uncropped 1080p video recording, and the familiar Z-series XPEED 6 image processor all resulted in excellent picture and video quality, especially for the price point.

Overall, the Z5 is going to be a great call for those looking for better image quality, videographers and content creators who don’t fancy shelling out for a slightly beefier 4K option, and those who ultimately want as much bang for their buck as possible.

Large full-frame sensor : You’re getting a 24.3MP full-frame sensor here for superior image quality, but without the added heft of some of the larger alternatives.

: You’re getting a 24.3MP full-frame sensor here for superior image quality, but without the added heft of some of the larger alternatives. Brilliant autofocus : The Z5’s autofocus can lock on to the eyes of both people and animals, tracking them as they move around the frame.

: The Z5’s autofocus can lock on to the eyes of both people and animals, tracking them as they move around the frame. Versatile lens : You’ve got the NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4–6.3 compact zoom lens here, which is an excellent, lightweight option that’s super versatile too.

: You’ve got the NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4–6.3 compact zoom lens here, which is an excellent, lightweight option that’s super versatile too. Uncropped 1080p : Brilliant for anyone looking to improve and preserve video quality. Also records in 4K at 30p too.

: Brilliant for anyone looking to improve and preserve video quality. Also records in 4K at 30p too. Good for low-light: Whether shooting in interiors or at night, this full-frame camera is a good pick that won’t completely break the bank.

Is It a Good Time To Buy?

We’ve checked the Nikon Z5’s pricing history on camelcamelcamel, and it does look to be at its lowest price ever currently. The price drop appears to have happened in May 2025 and looks to be holding even into this month, but we won’t know for how long just yet.

We’d say it’s a great time to buy if you’ve had your eye on the Z5, but it’s also worth checking out the Z6 and Z7 if you’re considering upping your budget and going for something a little punchier. That being said, the Nikon Z5 is an excellent option if you’re looking for something compact that’ll absolutely take your photography and videography to the next level.

