Fujifilm GFX 100S Camera Body With Massive 102MP Sensor Gets Huge Price Cut on Amazon

If you’re looking to seriously up your photography game, then it’s worth going for a camera with a massive sensor, but these can be pretty expensive at the best of times. The good news is that we’ve stumbled across such a camera with a huge discount right now on Amazon, which we think is well worth your time.

The Fujifilm GFX100S currently has a massive $1520 discount on its list price on Amazon, bringing it from $5,999.95 to $4,479.95. That’s a huge saving on a top-tier camera designed with serious professionals and enthusiasts in mind.

Buy now on Amazon: Fujifilm GFX100S (Body only) - Was $5,999.95, now $4,479.95

What We Like About the Fujifilm GFX100S

We put the Fujifilm GFX100S through its paces in our testing and review, and it’s certainly an impressive camera, to say the least, boasting incredible image quality, sharpness, and autofocus.

What sets this camera apart is its enormous 102MP back-illuminated sensor, which allows for next-level detail, increased flexibility, and brilliant low-light performance. On top of that, it’s also surprisingly lightweight and portable, and comparable to most full-frame cameras in terms of size.

Huge sensor : Its huge 102MP sensor is great for capturing incredible detail and giving you a lot to work with in post-production.

: Its huge 102MP sensor is great for capturing incredible detail and giving you a lot to work with in post-production. Top-tier autofocus : Thanks to the X-Processor 4, you’re getting fast, accurate autofocus that’s great for practically any scenario.

: Thanks to the X-Processor 4, you’re getting fast, accurate autofocus that’s great for practically any scenario. Excellent video-recording : You can record 4K at 30p in 10-bit, meaning you’re getting serious improvements in dynamic range, color fidelity, and overall image quality.

: You can record 4K at 30p in 10-bit, meaning you’re getting serious improvements in dynamic range, color fidelity, and overall image quality. Good image stabilization: This camera features an in-body stabilization system that provides up to six stops of five-axis stabilization. That’s going to be particularly good when using slower shutter speeds and wanting to retain sharpness.

Who’s This Deal For?

Even though this camera has a hefty discount, it’s still quite the investment. Yes, you’re getting a lot for your money here, but we’d say it’s a camera only serious professionals should consider.

This level of picture quality would be well-suited to landscape photography for sure, but it’ll also have its uses in portraiture or more commercial projects as well. If you find yourself needing more flexibility in post, then this camera is also going to be very well suited to you.

In terms of cost, we’ve checked price-tracker camelcamelcamel for its pricing history on Amazon; however, the deal doesn’t seem to have registered just yet. If it’s accurate, it looks like this 25% discount is a first for the device, meaning it’s at its lowest price ever right now.

