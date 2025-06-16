Sigma’s New Aizu Prime Cine Lenses Now Up for Pre-Order

Sigma is diving headfirst into the high-end cinema lens game with the launch of its new Aizu Prime Line. Designed from the ground up, the series consists of a full set of purpose-built cine lenses that are not just fast, but uniformly fast. These primes feature an impressive T1.3 aperture across the entire series, and the first eight are now officially available for pre-order at B&H Photo.

Announced just a couple of weeks ago, the Aizu Prime series is shaping up to be a big deal in the world of narrative, commercial, and high-end video production. The first wave includes 25mm, 27mm, 32mm, 35mm, 40mm, 50mm, 65mm, and 75mm focal lengths — all designed with consistency in mind. That means same outer dimensions, same gear positioning, same 95mm front diameter — and yes, they’re all fast as hell.

Sigma is currently offering the lenses in ARRI PL and Sony E mounts, with more options likely down the road. Each lens is priced at $8,299—not exactly cheap, but a solid investment if you're building out a serious cinema kit.

Designed for the Realities of Production

With a hefty 46.3mm image circle, these lenses are full-frame friendly—but they don’t stop there. They’re also compatible with Super 35, VistaVision, and ARRI LF Open Gate, giving you maximum flexibility no matter your camera system.

Despite that large format support and the T1.3 aperture, Sigma managed to keep each lens around 1.6 to 1.7kg. That’s surprisingly lightweight for cine glass of this caliber and makes them a perfect match for handheld and gimbal work.

Derived from Sigma’s High-Speed Prime series, the Aizu line brings updated internals, a cine-optimized housing, and a slick 270° barrel rotation for smooth, accurate focus pulls. The lens gears follow the cinema standard 0.8 MOD pitch, so they’re fully compatible with industry lens control systems, and all focus marks glow in the dark thanks to luminescent paint.

Built for Set Life

Sigma has clearly paid attention to the details that matter on set. The lenses feature long, precise focus throws, consistently placed focus and iris gears, and that trusty 95mm front diameter across the lineup. The rings are buttery smooth but offer enough resistance to avoid accidental shifts mid-take.

For post-production and VFX-heavy workflows, every lens supports Cooke /i and ZEISS eXtended Data protocols. That means real-time metadata capture—focal length, T-stop, focus distance, distortion profiles, and more—straight from the lens to your camera and into post. The Sony E-mount versions even enable in-camera corrections and export of distortion/shading data, streamlining the entire pipeline from shoot to grade.

Image-wise, Sigma promises a consistent visual signature across the entire set—balanced color, contrast, minimal breathing, and tight flare control. No re-grading headaches when cutting between focal lengths. And with impressively short minimum focus distances, these lenses let you get in close and personal for those emotionally charged or visually dramatic shots.

What You Get

Each Aizu Prime comes with Sigma’s standard pro kit: the LCC-95 II Cine Front Cap, LCR III Rear Cap, and SF-6 Lens Support Foot. Pre-orders are live now, and shipments are expected to begin by the end of August 2025.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

Our Recent Sigma-Related Coverage

Sigma Unveils 17-40mm F1.8 DC Art Lens for Mirrorless: A Faster, Lighter Successor to the Classic 18-35mm

Sigma Launches Aizu Prime Line: Ground-Up Cinema Lenses with T1.3 Aperture

Sigma 300-600mm F/4 DG OS | Sports Hands-on Review

Newest Sony-Related Equipment

Best Video Camera of 2025? Nikon, Sony, or Panasonic?

Sony Announces the FX2: A New Compact Cinema Camera Designed for Creators

Sony A1 II Is Finally Returning to Stock — But We Don’t Know For How Long