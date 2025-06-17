Canon EOS R6 Mark II Camera and Lens Just Plunged to Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

We’re seeing a load of deals on Canon cameras right now on Amazon, but this one stands out as one of the best. Right now, the Canon EOS R6 Mark II is going for its lowest price ever on Amazon, coming in at $2,099.00, which is $700 less than its list price.

This camera brings a lot to the table, especially when it comes to shooting sports and action, low-light performance, and this deal also throws in the impressive RF24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM lens, which is a great lightweight, versatile zoom lens too.

What We Like About the Canon EOS R6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II was released only a few years ago in 2022, and met with excellent overall reviews. In our hands-on preview, we were especially impressed with its sharp, detailed images, speed, and performance in low-light conditions.

This camera stands out as one of the most versatile options on the market for the price. It’s a good call if you’re someone who’s frequently shooting sports, wildlife, and action shots, but you want to stick to a budget of around the $2000 mark.

Full frame sensor : Features a 24.2MP CMOS sensor for excellent detail, sharpness, and low-light performance.

: Features a 24.2MP CMOS sensor for excellent detail, sharpness, and low-light performance. Excellent auto-focus : You’re getting Dual Pixel CMOS AF, with AF points that cover 100% of the image area. It also has brilliant subject detection of people, animals, and even vehicles.

: You’re getting Dual Pixel CMOS AF, with AF points that cover 100% of the image area. It also has brilliant subject detection of people, animals, and even vehicles. High speed shooting : Up to 12 fps with the mechanical shutter and up to 40 fps with the electronic shutter make this a great choice for action shots.

: Up to 12 fps with the mechanical shutter and up to 40 fps with the electronic shutter make this a great choice for action shots. Great for video: Uncropped 4K 60fps and FHD up to 180fps make this an excellent, versatile option for videographers.

Is It a Good Time To Buy?

As usual, we’ve done some investigation into this camera’s pricing history on camelcamelcamel, and we can say that now would be an excellent time to buy. According to the data, this camera has been dropping in price since late 2023, but only just recently has it hit its all-time-low of $2,099.00, as of June 17th in fact.

We’d say it’s absolutely the best time to buy, although there may be a slim chance that it’ll drop further in Prime Day. Whether you’d want to chance waiting to find out, we’ll leave it to you.

Overall, it’s a cracking deal on a versatile camera that can handle pretty much anything you could throw at it.

