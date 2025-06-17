Sigma Unveils 17-40mm F1.8 DC Art Lens for Mirrorless: A Faster, Lighter Successor to the Classic 18-35mm

Sigma is refreshing one of its most iconic lenses for the mirrorless era. The company has officially announced the 17-40mm F1.8 DC DN | Art, a fast standard zoom designed for APS-C mirrorless cameras. Serving as the spiritual successor to the beloved 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM Art for DSLRs, this new lens is the first APS-C Art series lens Sigma has introduced since 2016—and notably, it’s also the first designed specifically for mirrorless systems.

With a full-frame equivalent focal range of 25.5–60mm, the 17-40mm offers a slightly wider and longer zoom range than its predecessor, improving versatility for both stills and video shooters. It’s a bold lens: constant F1.8 aperture, fully internal zoom, high-speed autofocus, and a weather-sealed body all packed into a lens that weighs just 535 grams—about 30% lighter than the older 18-35mm Art.

Optimized for Sharpness, Speed, and Video

Sigma has reengineered the optical formula with 17 elements in 11 groups, including four SLD and four aspherical elements to reduce axial chromatic aberration and sagittal coma flare. The result? Excellent sharpness and contrast wide open at F1.8, with improved edge-to-edge performance and better control over flare and ghosting thanks to Sigma’s Super Multi-Layer Coating.

Autofocus is driven by Sigma’s Linear HLA (High-response Linear Actuator), offering fast, nearly silent focusing. That makes the lens particularly appealing to hybrid creators, with smooth operation and minimal focus breathing—ideal for gimbal work or one-man video setups. The inner zoom mechanism also ensures the lens remains balanced throughout the zoom range, a major benefit for stabilized rigs.

Built for the Mirrorless Shooter

The 17-40mm F1.8 is dust- and splash-resistant, with a 67mm front filter thread, smaller than the 72mm size on the 18-35mm. The front element is treated with a water- and oil-repellent coating, making it better suited for on-the-go shooting in tough environments.

There’s a physical focus mode switch, two customizable AFL buttons, and a manual aperture ring (for Sony E, L-Mount, and Fujifilm X). Canon RF users get a programmable control ring in line with Canon’s design ethos. On Fujifilm bodies, the AFL buttons can toggle between AF-ON and AF Lock directly from the lens, depending on your workflow.

Availability and Price

The Sigma 17-40mm F1.8 DC DN | Art lens will ship in mid-July 2025, and will be available in Sony E, L-Mount, Fujifilm X, and Canon RF mounts. It’s priced at $919 USD, positioning it as a premium APS-C zoom with real creative flexibility for photographers and filmmakers alike.

Additional Product Images and Sample Photos

We already have a sample of the new Sigma 17-40mm F1.8 DC DN | Art in-hand and are currently working on a full in-depth review. In the meantime, we've snapped a few product photos of the lens and captured some sample images from our early testing. Stay tuned as we dive deeper into how this lens performs in real-world scenarios.

