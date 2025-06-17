Viltrox Launches AF 85mm F/1.4 PRO FE Lens for Sony E-Mount

Viltrox continues its strong momentum in 2025 with the official launch of the AF 85mm F/1.4 PRO FE — a high-performance portrait lens designed for full-frame Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras. Following the success of standout releases like the 135mm F/1.8 LAB and 35mm F/1.2 LAB, this new release sets its sights on challenging Sony’s own premium 85mm F/1.4 G Master II — but at a fraction of the price.

Built with portrait shooters in mind, the Viltrox 85mm F/1.4 PRO FE offers a compelling mix of high image quality, fast autofocus, and premium construction — all for just $598, compared to Sony’s $1,798 flagship.

While currently exclusive to Sony E-mount, it's widely expected that Viltrox will eventually release versions for other mounts as well.

Optimized for Portraits and More

With a fast F/1.4 aperture, this lens excels in low light, delivers shallow depth of field, and is ideal for portrait, wedding, and event photography. Viltrox says it’s crafted to capture “intimate full-frame portraits, dynamic full-body compositions, and fleeting emotional nuances.”

The optical formula includes 15 elements in 11 groups, incorporating 3 ED, 9 high-refractive, and 1 ultra-aspherical element to ensure sharpness and minimal aberrations. Viltrox has also applied an HD Nano Multi-Coating to suppress ghosting and flare for high-contrast results in challenging lighting.

Equipped with dual Hyper VCM motors, the autofocus system is quick, accurate, and silent — perfect for both stills and video work. It also supports advanced eye and face detection for dependable tracking when paired with compatible Sony bodies. The minimum focus distance is 0.79m, and the lens achieves a maximum magnification of 0.13x.

As part of Viltrox’s PRO line, the lens features a fully metal, dust- and splash-resistant housing that stands up to the rigors of field use. Despite the rugged construction, it does add weight — the lens weighs 800 grams.

Usability features include a customizable Fn button (adjustable via the Viltrox Lens app), an aperture click switch for smooth transitions between stills and video shooting, and a USB-C port for firmware updates.

Pricing and Availability

The Viltrox AF 85mm F/1.4 PRO FE is priced at $598 and is currently available through the Viltrox online store and authorized dealers. While it’s currently only offered in Sony E-mount, Nikon Z-mount users can use the Viltrox E-Z adapter, which Viltrox confirms is fully compatible with this lens.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

Sample Images

Our Recent Viltrox-Related Coverage

Viltrox Launches the Lightweight 50mm F/2 Air Lens

Viltrox E-Z AF Adapter Now Available for Purchase

Viltrox Unveils Four New Prime Lenses and a Battery Charging Case at CP+ 2025

Newest Sony-Related Equipment

Sigma Unveils 17-40mm F1.8 DC Art Lens for Mirrorless: A Faster, Lighter Successor to the Classic 18-35mm

Best Video Camera of 2025? Nikon, Sony, or Panasonic?

Sony Announces the FX2: A New Compact Cinema Camera Designed for Creators - Specs, Price, and Ship Date