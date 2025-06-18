Beginner-Friendly DJI Mini 3 Has Dropped to Its Best Price of the Year Well Ahead of Prime Day

Even with Prime Day on the horizon, we’re seeing deals roll in that are certainly making it difficult to wait. We’ve recently spotted a cracking offer on the more budget-friendly DJI Mini 3 on Amazon, which drops its price from $419.00 to $369.00. This also happens to be its best price of the year, according to price-tracking data via camelcamelcamel.

This popular option from arguably the biggest name on the drone scene is a real winner when it comes to value for money, and an excellent way to go if you’re sticking to a budget of under $400.

What We Like About the DJI Mini 3

The DJI Mini 3 is a great alternative to the Mini 3 Pro, offering everything you’d need to get started, but without the bigger price tag. Of course, it scales back in a few areas to keep costs down. It doesn’t have collision avoidance, its video is limited to 4K at 30fps, and it doesn’t have subject tracking, but that’s not the end of the world for most people.

What it does have is excellent image quality, a super lightweight, small, and portable design, plus super user-friendly features that make it ideal for beginners.

High resolution filming : You can film in stunning 4K with this drone, and easily capture breathtaking detail in HDR.

: You can film in stunning 4K with this drone, and easily capture breathtaking detail in HDR. High-speed : This drone can reach speeds of 38 km/h, and has a 3-Axis Gimbal for increased stability.

: This drone can reach speeds of 38 km/h, and has a 3-Axis Gimbal for increased stability. High-altitude : You can reach up to 4000 meters with this, allowing for simply incredible aerial shots.

: You can reach up to 4000 meters with this, allowing for simply incredible aerial shots. Long-distance : It has a 10km Max HD Video transmission, which is ideal for exploring various landscapes.

: It has a 10km Max HD Video transmission, which is ideal for exploring various landscapes. Great for beginners: Everything from auto takeoff and landing to GPS return to home makes this a brilliant option for those new to drones.



Who’s This Deal for and Is It the Best Time To Buy?

As mentioned, this is a great drone for those who may be new to the game and want something that’s going to be easy to use, not too expensive, but still able to capture stunning footage in 4K. For the price, it’s a great value for money, and we’d say it’s one of the best times of the year to buy it.

According to price-tracker camelcamelcamel, its lowest ever price was $329.00 on June 14, 2024. That’s $40 cheaper than it is now, and we’d predict that it may drop to this during the Prime Day sales. However, for the sake of $40, it may not be significant enough of a drop to warrant hanging around till then.

We’d say at its current price, which appears to be the best of the year so far, it’s well worth jumping on and avoiding the Prime Day rush.

