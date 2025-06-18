B&H Discounts Hundreds of Photo and Video Products to Celebrate its BILD Creator Event

by
David Schloss
posted Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT
B&H Photo is in the midst of their BILD show for photogarphers, videographers, and creators. To celebrate this massive photo event, they have discounted hundreds of items on their website.
Below is a list of the most popular items on sale.
B&H BILD Specials
|
Product
|
Sale Price
|
Regular Price
|
Samsung 4TB T7 Shield Portable SSD (Black)
|
$289.99
|
$404.99
|
Ilford HP5 Plus Black and White Negative Film (35mm Roll Film, 36 Exposures)
|
$9.34
|
$10.99
|
Lenovo 16" IdeaPad Slim 5 Laptop (Cloud Gray)
|
$429.99
|
$789.99
|
Vello Auto Lens Adapter for Canon EF/EF-S Lens to Canon RF‑Mount Camera
|
$49.95
|
$89.95
|
SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO CFexpress Type B Memory Card
|
$254.43
|
–
|
Ruggard Leda Memory Card Case for SD, microSD & CF/CFast Cards (Black)
|
$14.95
|
$19.95
|
Ruggard Leda Memory Card Case for SD & microSD Cards (Black)
|
$14.95
|
$19.95
|
Pelican 0915 Memory Card Case for 12 SD, 6 miniSD & 6 microSD Cards (Black)
|
$9.95
|
$35.95
|
Xcellon CFexpress Type B & UHS‑II SD Card Reader
|
$54.99
|
$69.99
|
ProGrade Digital CFexpress Type B & UHS‑II SDXC Dual‑Slot USB 3.2 Gen 2 Card Reader
|
$79.99
|
–
|
Canon EOS R6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera
|
$1,799.00
|
$2,199.00
|
Samsung 4TB T9 Portable SSD (Black)
|
$319.99
|
$439.99
|
Lexar 128GB Professional 1667x UHS‑II SDXC Memory Card (2‑Pack)
|
$74.99
|
–
|
DJI Mic 2 2‑Person Compact Digital Wireless Microphone System/Recorder (2.4 GHz)
|
$349.00
|
–
|
Senal SMH‑1000‑MK2 Professional Field & Studio Monitor Headphones
|
$49.99
|
$84.99
|
Sony MDR‑7506 Headphones
|
$99.99
|
–
|
Seagate 26TB Expansion Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive
|
$349.99
|
–
|
LaCie 5TB Rugged USB‑C 3.2 Gen 1 External Hard Drive
|
$179.99
|
–
|
SanDisk 512GB Extreme UHS‑I microSDXC Memory Card w/ SD Adapter
|
$67.38
|
–
|
Canon EOS R5 Mark II Mirrorless Camera
|
$3,799.00
|
$4,299.00
|
Sigma 24‑70mm f/2.8 DG DN II Art Lens (Sony E)
|
$1,319.00
|
–
|
Ilford HP5 Plus Black and White Negative Film (120 Roll Film)
|
$8.46
|
$9.95
|
Apple 11" iPad A16 Chip (128GB, Wi‑Fi Only, Silver)
|
$299.00
|
$349.00
|
Dell 24" P2425H Monitor
|
$149.99
|
$229.99
|
Apple Mac mini with M4 Chip
|
$499.00
|
$599.00
|
RODE Wireless PRO 2‑Person Clip‑On Wireless Microphone System/Recorder (2.4 GHz)
|
$359.00
|
–
|
SmallRig AD‑01 Heavy‑Duty Tripod with Fluid Head
|
$109.99
|
$159.99
|
Sigma 18‑50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary Lens for Sony E
|
$659.00
|
–
|
Ruggard Battery Pouch for 2 DSLR Batteries
|
$5.95
|
$9.95
|
Samsung 2TB T7 Shield Portable SSD (Black)
|
$159.99
|
$229.99
|
Acer 14" Swift Go 14 Multi‑Touch Laptop
|
$549.00
|
$949.00
|
Ilford Rapid Fixer (Liquid, 1 Liter)
|
$21.24
|
$24.99
|
Logitech C920s HD Pro Webcam
|
$69.99
|
–
|
Acer 15.6" Aspire 5 Laptop
|
$319.99
|
$549.99
|
Samsung 2TB 990 PRO PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 Internal SSD
|
$149.99
|
$199.99
|
Samsung 4TB 990 PRO PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 Internal SSD
|
$299.99
|
$374.99
|
SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD V2
|
$329.99
|
–
|
Senal MC24‑EL Long Shotgun Microphone
|
$79.99
|
$179.99
|
Sennheiser MKE 600 Shotgun Microphone
|
$329.95
|
–
|
Oben CQL‑13 Compact Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod with Ball Head
|
$129.95
|
$199.95
|
Canon RF 24‑70mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens
|
$2,099.00
|
$2,399.00
|
Nikon D850 DSLR Camera
|
$1,796.95
|
$2,396.95
|
Watson DuoVolt Charger for NP‑FZ100, NP‑FW50, or NP‑BX1 Batteries
|
$39.95
|
$69.95
|
Ilford Ilfostop Stop Bath (500 ml)
|
$16.11
|
$18.95
|
Shimoda Designs Urban Explore Backpack (Boa, 25 L)
|
$149.95
|
$319.95
|
Dell UltraSharp U2723QE 27" 4K UHD HDR IPS Monitor w/ USB‑C Docking
|
$479.99
|
$649.99
|
Godox V1 Flash for Canon
|
$199.00
|
$259.00
|
Ruggard Leda Memory Card Case for XQD or CFexpress Type B Cards (Black)
|
$19.95
|
$29.95