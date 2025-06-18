DJI Reportedly Gearing Up for Three Major Product Launches This July

If the latest rumors are accurate, DJI has a packed July ahead. According to reliable leaker Jasper Ellens of Drone XL, the company is preparing to launch three significant new products next month: the DJI Osmo 360, Osmo Nano, and Mic 3.

Ellens reports that the Osmo 360 will be unveiled on July 15, 2025. This new 360-degree action camera is expected to go head-to-head with the GoPro Max and Insta360 X series. Based on leaks, the Osmo 360 will deliver performance comparable to the Insta360 X5 but in a more compact form factor. Leaked images show a noticeably smaller body than the X5, which raises questions about how DJI plans to deliver high-end features in such a streamlined package.

Release dates leaked! We will first see the #Osmo360, the #nano one week later and last but not least the #Mic3. July will be a fun Osmo packed month! Cheers!https://t.co/AWVIpuZ8mo — Jasper Ellens | X27 (@JasperEllens) June 11, 2025

Just over a week later, DJI is expected to announce the Osmo Nano on July 23, 2025. This upcoming ultra-compact action camera is rumored to be a slimmed-down version of the DJI Action 2, featuring a more modular design. It’s said to be a direct rival to the Insta360 Go 3S, a highly portable camera known for its 4K video capabilities and detachable form factor.

DJI is set to challenge Insta360's dominance in the micro action camera market with the upcoming Osmo Nano.



Slightly larger than a DJI Mic, it promises unique POV capabilities for adventure creators.



Will it dethrone Insta360?



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/4sJP75TX8Z — DJI Rumors (@djirumor) June 17, 2025

Rounding out the trio, DJI is reportedly launching the Mic 3 on July 29, 2025. While details remain limited, FCC filings have already confirmed the product’s existence. The Mic 3 is expected to feature a refreshed design with a new display on the receiver unit. Rather than a major overhaul, sources suggest this will be an incremental upgrade, building upon the already well-received Mic 2.

More DJI Products Are Coming This Year

Beyond July, DJI has more in store. Reports indicate the DJI Mini 5 Pro could debut as soon as September 2025, followed by new drone models including the Avata 3 and Neo 2 in early 2026.

With multiple products on the horizon, DJI fans have a lot to look forward to. Stay tuned — we’ll be keeping an eye out for official announcements and updates as they come.

