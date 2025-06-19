Rumor: Nikon is Developing N-Log2 to Boost Video Capabilities

It looks like Nikon might be cooking up something big for video shooters. According to a recent report from Nikon Rumors, the company is working on a second-generation version of its proprietary Log profile, appropriately called N-Log2. If true, this could mean a serious upgrade for Nikon’s hybrid camera lineup — especially for creators who rely heavily on Log video for color grading and dynamic range.

The current N-Log format is a 10-bit gamma curve designed to maximize dynamic range, giving filmmakers more flexibility in post-production. While the footage straight out of the camera looks flat and desaturated, applying a LUT or grading it in post can unlock stunning results with rich contrast and preserved highlight and shadow details. Right now, N-Log supports up to 12 stops of dynamic range.

So, what will N-Log2 bring to the table? Details are still scarce, but the report suggests that Nikon is tapping into the expertise of RED Digital Cinema — the professional video camera brand Nikon acquired last year — to develop the new gamma profile. That collaboration alone makes this update worth watching.

There's speculation that N-Log2 could offer dynamic range performance similar to or better than Sony’s S-Log3, which hits around 14 stops. That would be a major leap and could help position Nikon more competitively in the hybrid video space.

Rumors: Nikon is currently testing N-Log2:https://t.co/ZUr6C6yucN — Nikon Rumors (@nikonrumors) June 12, 2025

According to the rumor, N-Log2 will be supported by all current Nikon cameras that can already shoot N-Log, including the Z9, Z8, Z7 II, Z6 III, Zf, and the upcoming Z5 II. Among these, only the Zf lacks N-RAW support, Nikon’s RAW video format that offers maximum post-production flexibility.

Adding more fuel to the fire, there’s also chatter about Nikon developing a cinema-style camera, possibly called the Nikon ZR. Modeled after Sony’s FX3, the ZR is rumored to feature a compact, cage-friendly design with a large rear display and, notably, further RED influence. Whether it’s true or not, Nikon diving deeper into the pro video market wouldn’t be a huge surprise at this point.

Recently, RED released four LUTs for Nikon N-log, giving videos the classic film look. These LUT files can be applied when shooting with an external monitor or in post production when editing and color grading. You can download the LUT files here.

Nikon Hybrid Cameras on Sale

If you’re already in the Nikon ecosystem or thinking about jumping in, this might be a great time to buy. Several Nikon cameras are currently discounted as part of the BILD Expo Special Sale, which runs until June 23.

Here are some standout deals:

With the possibility of a powerful new N-Log2 update just around the corner, these cameras are looking more future-proof than ever. You can check out the full list of deals here.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

