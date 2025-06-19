With Over $700 off Its List Price, This Sony Alpha 7R IV Camera Body Is a Big Win at Its Lowest Price of the Year

We’ve spotted a cracking deal on one of Sony’s finest mirrorless cameras on Amazon that you won’t want to miss. This impressive Sony Alpha A7R IV camera body has just dropped to its lowest price this year, sinking down from $3,199.99 to $2,498.00. That’s a massive saving of just over $700 on its list price.

This camera boasts a massive 61MP sensor, an incredible autofocus system, and super-fast continuous shooting, making it an excellent option for seasoned professionals. With this price drop, it’s a great time to go for it if you’re looking for a serious upgrade for less.

Buy now on Amazon: Sony Alpha 7R IV camera body - Was $3,199.99, now $2,498.00

What We Like About the Sony Alpha 7R IV

The Sony Alpha 7R IV boasts some impressive features and specs that actually make it a little overkill for even seasoned professionals. Notably, its massive 61MP sensor much larger than your standard offerings, but it does perform incredibly well, especially in low light settings.

It also has a top-tier autofocus system that’s notably up there with the very best on the market. It shoots in 4K 30fps, which is to be expected at around this price-point, but if you’re looking for something even better, there are much more expensive options that may be more suitable, and allow for more flexibility in post-production. Overall, we were super impressed when we tested and reviewed this camera, and we’d certainly recommend it if you’ve got the budget.

Massive sensor : Huge 61MP sensor to capture incredible detail, even in low-light conditions.

: Huge 61MP sensor to capture incredible detail, even in low-light conditions. High ISO : Has an ISO range of 50 to 102,400, making for a versatile pick for a number of different environments.

: Has an ISO range of 50 to 102,400, making for a versatile pick for a number of different environments. Excellent AF : This system uses AI to track subjects with incredible speed and accuracy, making it excellent for action shots, sports, and wildlife photography.

: This system uses AI to track subjects with incredible speed and accuracy, making it excellent for action shots, sports, and wildlife photography. 10fps continuous shooting : Considering its resolution, this is very good indeed, and again makes it great for capturing fast-moving subjects.

: Considering its resolution, this is very good indeed, and again makes it great for capturing fast-moving subjects. Brilliant viewfinder: This camera features a 5.76 million-dot UXGA OLED viewfinder for more true-to-life images. It even has a 120Hz refresh rate, so you can watch content in high fps.

Who’s This Deal for and Is It the Best Time To Buy?

Coming in at $2,498.00, the Sony a7R IV is still quite the investment and one that may be a little unnecessary if you’re more of an enthusiast photographer. That being said, for those working commercially and very seasoned pros, the massive sensor combined with this camera’s shooting speed and impressive auto-focus will be seriously tempting.

As for whether it’s a great time to buy, we’d say absolutely. It’s only just hit its lowest price of the year on Amazon, according to price history data from camelcamelcamel, in what could be an early Prime Day deal in some sense. Whether it drops lower in a few weeks, we’ll have to wait and see.

