The Fujifilm X100VI Is Finally Back in Stock — For Now

It’s been over a year since Fujifilm dropped the X100VI, and yet it remains one of the most elusive cameras on the market. Thanks to overwhelming demand and supply chain bottlenecks, it's spent more time out of stock than in. But good news — the ever-popular rangefinder-style shooter is finally back in stock… at least for now.

If you've been hunting for an X100VI, now might be your moment. B&H Photo currently has the silver version available for $1,599. Even better: this is the first batch of Japan-made units to land in the U.S. since Fujifilm moved production back to Japan to sidestep U.S. import tariffs.

Despite the switch, there’s no price hike, which is a win considering how unpredictable camera pricing has been lately. How long this restock will last, however, is anyone’s guess — so don’t sleep on it if you’re serious about picking one up.

A Bigger Brother: GFX100RF Also in Stock

If you're curious about the next level up in the Fujifilm ecosystem, the GFX100RF is also in stock right now. It’s essentially the medium-format sibling of the X100VI — similar form factor and retro-inspired ergonomics, but with a massive sensor under the hood. We recently took it for a spin and while it's definitely overkill for most, it’s a powerhouse for dedicated shooters — especially those into high-resolution street or travel photography.

Why the X100VI Is Still King of the Streets

So what’s the big deal with the X100VI anyway? In short: compact body, killer image quality, and loads of character.

The camera sports a 40.2MP back-illuminated X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor paired with Fujifilm’s powerful X-Processor 5, delivering rich detail and Fujifilm’s trademark color science. The fixed 23mm f/2 lens (35mm full-frame equivalent) is a perfect walkaround focal length for travel, street, or daily shooting.

The X100VI also features an Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder that toggles between optical and electronic modes, plus a tilting LCD screen, and in-body image stabilization (IBIS) rated for up to 6 stops. Oh, and yes — it shoots video too, with up to 6.2K at 30p, 4K at 60p, and F-Log2 support. Not bad for a camera that fits in your jacket pocket.

Throw in a built-in 4-stop ND filter, classic film simulations, and that charming retro aesthetic, and it’s no wonder this camera’s been impossible to find.

Where to Buy the Fujifilm X100VI

Ready to pull the trigger? The silver Fujifilm X100VI is currently available at B&H Photo for $1,599.00. Again, no telling how long stock will last — if history’s any indication, it might not be long.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

