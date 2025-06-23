Nikon’s ‘Compact Yet Powerful’ Z5 Camera Has Over $400 off on Amazon Right Now

Nikon’s impressive Z5 is currently sitting on Amazon with an impressive discount you won’t want to miss. Right now, it’s reduced from $1,399.95 to $996.95 for the camera body, saving you $403 off the list price.

The Z5 is a great pick for those of you who need something ultra-portable but high-performance. It’s particularly impressive with 1080p recording, and while it’s understandably a little scaled back compared to the Z6, we think this deal makes it seriously tempting.

What We Like About the Nikon Z5

We reviewed the Nikon Z5 a while ago, and it impressed in many ways. Notably, we found that the autofocus it shares with the Z6 series performed great, image quality was strong, and it was a very good shooting experience overall. The fact that this is all in a smaller, more compact package is a big win too, especially if you’re looking for something more portable.

When it comes to filming, the Z5 performs admirably too, but doesn’t quite deliver what the Z6 can. Its 4K recording is cropped by 1.7x but looks decent in good lighting. Where it shines is with its 1080p, uncropped video recording, which works well in low lighting too, although it lacks 1080p at 120fps. For most people, this will be more than enough, though.

Large sensor : Features a 24.3MP full-frame mirrorless sensor to capture images in stunning detail, even in low-light conditions.

: Features a 24.3MP full-frame mirrorless sensor to capture images in stunning detail, even in low-light conditions. Impressive autofocus : Speedy autofocus with eye-detection allows you to easily track subjects, making it ideal for a variety of different scenarios.

: Speedy autofocus with eye-detection allows you to easily track subjects, making it ideal for a variety of different scenarios. Decent video recording : Record in 4K/30p and 1080/60p, with the latter being uncropped for more flexibility while filming and in post-production.

: Record in 4K/30p and 1080/60p, with the latter being uncropped for more flexibility while filming and in post-production. Brilliant image stabilization : Features a 5-axis in-body stabilization system to greatly reduce camera shake and improve shooting in low light and slow shutter speeds.

: Features a 5-axis in-body stabilization system to greatly reduce camera shake and improve shooting in low light and slow shutter speeds. Other important specs: ISO range 100-51,200, 4.5fps shooting, weather-sealed, 3.6M dot Quad VGA electronic viewfinder.

Who’s This Deal for and Is It a Good Time To Buy?

If portability is important to you, but you still want something that’s got excellent autofocus, good low-light performance, and excels at 1080p filming, then this Nikon Z5 is a great option to go for.

We’ve checked price-tracker camelcamelcamel, and we can see that it’s been sitting at significantly lower than its list price since the start of May. However, it looks like it’s overdue for a price spike, making now a great time to go for it in our opinion.

