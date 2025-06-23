Panasonic Rolls Out Major Firmware Updates for LUMIX S1R II, S1 II, and S1 IIE

Panasonic is giving its latest full-frame LUMIX cameras a significant feature boost with a trio of new firmware updates. The LUMIX S1R II, S1 II, and S1 IIE are all set to receive expanded video, autofocus, and workflow capabilities — and best of all, most of these upgrades are free.

LUMIX S1R II: Firmware Version 1.2

Leading the pack is the S1R II, which gets a major boost in both video and photography functionality. With Firmware 1.2, the camera now supports 8.1K and 7.2K Open Gate (3:2) recording, as well as RAW video output via HDMI when paired with an external recorder.

For those working in cinematic workflows, Panasonic is also introducing ARRI LogC3 color space support, enabling users to match S1R II footage with ARRI cameras. This feature does require the paid DMW-SFU3A Software Upgrade Key ($199.99), but it’s a valuable option for professionals already invested in ARRI color science.

Autofocus also gets a targeted improvement with a new Urban Sports recognition, designed to improve human detection in fast-moving environments like breakdancing, parkour, and skateboarding.

Photographers will also welcome the addition of focus stacking, which combines multiple shots taken at different focal distances into a single image with extended depth of field — a big win for macro shooters.

The update also brings direct file transfers from internal cards to external SSDs, proxy recording to internal media while outputting RAW over HDMI, and Capture One tethering support via Wi-Fi or wired LAN (using a USB adapter). Customization also gets a bump, with assignable key functions, selectable focus ring direction in manual focus, and up to 10 customizable AF frame colors.

S1 II and S1 IIE: Firmware Version 1.1

The Lumix S1 II and the S1 IIE are also receiving solid updates via Firmware 1.1.

Both cameras now offer expanded framing flexibility with 7 new aspect ratio options and the ability to simultaneously display up to three overlays — helpful for content creators juggling different platforms and crop requirements.

Like the S1R II, both models gain ARRI LogC3 color space support (with the paid DMW-SFU3A key), focus stacking, and the Capture One tethering functionality via Wi-Fi or USB LAN adapter. They also get the same 10-color AF frame customization option for enhanced usability in the field.

Availability

Firmware 1.2 for the LUMIX S1R II and Firmware 1.1 for the S1 II and S1 IIE will be available to download on June 24, 2025, from Panasonic’s global support page. These firmware updates are free, though the ARRI LogC3 upgrade key will be sold separately for $199.99.

If you are looking to get a new Panasonic camera, the Lumix S1R II is currently priced at $3,297.99 while the S1 II and S1 IIE are listed for $3,197.99 and $2,497.99 respectively. For those who haven’t yet explored Panasonic’s latest full-frame lineup, be sure to check out our review of the LUMIX S1 II — it’s a solid hybrid camera that’s only getting better with these new updates.

