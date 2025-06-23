Tamron 16-30mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 Rumored to Launch Soon for Sony E and Nikon Z

It looks like Tamron is gearing up for another wide-angle announcement. According to multiple reports, the company is preparing to unveil the 16-30mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2, a fast ultra-wide zoom designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras — specifically Sony E and Nikon Z mounts.

This upcoming lens appears to be a follow-up to Tamron’s well-regarded 17-28mm f/2.8 and seems aimed squarely at photographers and filmmakers who want premium performance in a lightweight package.

Rumored Specs and Features

According to Nikon Rumors, the 16-30mm f/2.8 G2 will feature an advanced optical design made up of 16 elements in 12 groups, incorporating both XLD (eXtra Low Dispersion) and LD (Low Dispersion) glass elements to minimize chromatic aberrations. Tamron’s BBAR-G2 coating is also said to be included to help reduce flare and ghosting in challenging lighting conditions.

Autofocus will reportedly be driven by dual VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) motors, promising ultra-fast and whisper-quiet focusing, especially useful for capturing action, wildlife, and smooth focus transitions in video. The lens will also offer internal focusing, meaning the barrel length stays fixed during focus — a big plus for gimbal users.

Its minimum focusing distance of 0.19m opens the door to creative wide-angle close-ups, and the constant f/2.8 aperture makes it a versatile choice for low-light shooting, events, and even astrophotography.

Tamron to announce a new 16-30mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 lens for Nikon Z-mount:https://t.co/naR4VRWHFW pic.twitter.com/yPZ2URtf65 — Nikon Rumors (@nikonrumors) June 22, 2025

The lens is expected to feature robust weather-sealing, making it suitable for outdoor and travel photography. Tamron is said to be using improved sealing around vulnerable points, including the focus ring and lens mount. A fluorine coating on the front element adds an extra layer of protection against fingerprints, water, and dust.

Physically, the lens is reported to be compact and lightweight — just 104mm in length and 450g in weight — with a 67mm filter thread, maintaining Tamron’s tradition of portability without sacrificing optical performance.

As with other recent Tamron lenses, the 16-30mm G2 will be compatible with Tamron Lens Utility, the brand’s dedicated app for firmware updates and function customization via USB-C connection. This gives users a bit more flexibility in how the lens performs and evolves over time.

Pricing and Availability

So far, Tamron hasn’t officially announced the lens, and no pricing details have been confirmed. However, the fact that detailed specs and product images have already leaked suggests that an official launch is right around the corner.

The Tamron 16-30mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 looks like it could be an excellent choice for landscape, architecture, travel, and event photography, delivering sharp, wide-angle performance in a sleek, modern package.

We’ll keep an eye out for official announcements — stay tuned for updates.

