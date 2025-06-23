TerraMaster Launches D4 High-Performance SSD DAS with 32TB Capacity

TerraMaster is shaking up the external storage game with the launch of its new D4 SSD, a compact, high-performance Direct Attached Storage (DAS) system built for creators, gamers, and power users. Unlike the typical NAS (Network Attached Storage) devices the company is known for, the D4 connects directly to your machine, delivering blazing-fast speeds without the complexity of network setup.

Fast, Flexible, and Future-Ready

The D4 SSD is essentially a rugged enclosure that houses up to four M.2 2280 SSDs with PCIe support, allowing for total storage up to 32TB. TerraMaster claims that with four fast SSDs installed—like the Samsung 990 Pro drives in RAID 0—you can expect jaw-dropping transfer speeds of up to 3,257 MB/s read and 3,192 MB/s write. Even a single SSD can still push up to 1,600 MB/s, which is nothing to scoff at.

The D4 is built to handle a wide variety of workflows, and Terramaster says it’s especially appealing to:

Content Creators & Filmmakers: Easily power through 4K and 8K editing tasks and large post-production projects.

Mac Mini Power Users: Use it as an external boot drive or massive media library.

Gamers: Run large games at full speed with near-zero latency.

On-the-Go Professionals: Compact and portable enough to bring studio-grade storage wherever you go.

Connectivity and Compatibility

The D4 connects via USB 4.0, offering up to 40Gbps bandwidth, provided your system supports the standard. It’s compatible with both Windows and macOS, and backup features are baked in:

Windows users can take advantage of TPC Backupper .

users can take advantage of . macOS users can use Time Machine .

users can use . Mobile users also get the TDAS companion app (iOS and Android) for photo and video backup on the go.

Smart Cooling and Travel-Ready Design

The 5.43 x 2.36 x 5.51-inch form factor makes it super compact—perfect for tossing into a backpack. And TerraMaster didn’t skimp on cooling: the D4 uses a top-bottom convection design, paired with an intelligent temp-controlled fan and four temperature sensors to keep things cool even under full load. Even better? It runs whisper-quiet at just 19dB when idle.

Power-wise, the D4 supports a 12–20V input, meaning it can run off your laptop or monitor adapter, so there’s no need to pack another power brick when you travel.

Pricing and Availability

The TerraMaster D4 SSD enclosure is available now for $299 directly from TerraMaster or via Amazon. SSDs not included, of course—but if you’ve got a few M.2 drives lying around, this is an easy way to turn them into a high-speed, portable powerhouse.

