OWC Unveils Major Updates to Jellyfish NAS for Video Professionals

OWC has rolled out a significant update to its popular Jellyfish Network Attached Storage (NAS) system, aiming to streamline media workflows for video production teams. The new release includes a redesigned Jellyfish Manager interface and introduces an all-new companion tool: Jellyfish Media Manager.

Designed “by creators, for creators,” Jellyfish remains one of the most user-friendly and powerful NAS platforms available for video teams handling 4K and 8K editing, remote collaboration, and long-term archival—without the typical IT hassles.

What’s New in Jellyfish Manager

The updated Jellyfish Manager brings several improvements focused on performance, security, and usability:

Redesigned UI: A cleaner, more intuitive user experience.

Active Directory Support: Simplifies team-based access control.

Automated Cloud Backups: Now compatible with Backblaze, AWS S3, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

Native Integration with Archiware P5: Enterprise-grade backup and archiving features built right in.

SMB Multichannel Support: Faster file transfers on supported hardware.

Dynamic Disk Profiles: Self-managed storage configurations tailored to team needs.

Enhanced Security: Upgraded features to better safeguard media assets.

New Notification System: Proactive alerts via Slack or email to keep users informed in real time.

Resilio Connect Support: High-speed remote syncing for offsite workflows.

Introducing Jellyfish Media Manager

The new Jellyfish Media Manager gives users the ability to view, organize, manage, and download media remotely—perfect for teams working across locations. With powerful search tools and support for custom metadata tagging, teams can quickly locate assets and streamline their post-production process.

“Creative teams today face tighter deadlines, bigger files, and a growing need for remote collaboration and security,” said Larry O’Connor, CEO of OWC. “Jellyfish helps make the impossible possible. These updates build on that foundation, making it even easier for creative teams to deliver their best work on time—without compromises.”

Where to Buy the OWC Jellyfish NAS

The OWC Jellyfish NAS is available now via OWC’s official store and authorized retailers like B&H Photo. With this latest update, Jellyfish continues to position itself as a top-tier NAS solution for creative professionals looking for speed, simplicity, and scalability.

