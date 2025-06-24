TTArtisan Launches AF 14mm F/3.5 Lens for Fujifilm X-Mount

TTArtisan has officially released the AF 14mm F/3.5 wide-angle prime lens for Fujifilm X-mount cameras. This compact autofocus lens was initially launched for Sony E-mount back in March 2025 and is now making its way to Fujifilm’s APS-C mirrorless system.

Designed to complement lightweight APS-C cameras, the AF 14mm F/3.5 is both compact and portable, weighing in at just 98 grams. Despite its featherweight design, the lens features a durable aviation-grade aluminum construction. While it lacks weather-sealing, early reviews of the Sony E-mount version suggest the build quality is excellent for the price.

Autofocus performance is a key highlight. Powered by a responsive stepper motor, the AF system supports face, eye, and animal detection on compatible Fujifilm bodies. The focus is fast, accurate, and near-silent — ideal for both still photography and video work. The lens also allows for close focusing down to 0.25 meters, perfect for capturing fine details and tight compositions.

Optically, the lens features an 8-element, 7-group configuration that includes one high-index element, two ED (extra-low dispersion) elements, and two aspherical elements. TTArtisan promises sharp, clean images with controlled aberrations across the frame, even in challenging lighting conditions.

With a 14mm focal length (equivalent to 21mm on full-frame), the lens offers a wide 92° field of view, making it a great choice for landscape, architecture, and travel photography. The maximum aperture of F/3.5 is suited for well-lit conditions but can handle occasional low-light use when necessary.

Controls on the lens are minimal but practical. It includes a manual focus ring and a clicked aperture ring with third-stop detents, giving photographers precise exposure control. The lens accepts small 39mm filters and comes with a compact lens hood. A built-in USB-C port allows for firmware updates, ensuring long-term compatibility and performance improvements.

Where to Buy the TTArtisan AF 14mm F/3.5 Lens

The TTArtisan AF 14mm F/3.5 for Fujifilm X-mount is now available via TTArtisan’s official website and Amazon, priced at just $129 USD. At this price point, it’s a compelling addition for Fujifilm users looking for a budget-friendly, ultra-wide autofocus prime — particularly when paired with compact bodies like the Fujifilm X-M5 or X-E5.

Our Recent TTArtisan-Related Coverage

TTArtisan Introduces the AF 75mm F/2 for L-Mount - Specs and Preorder

TTArtisan Unveils the 203T: A Retro-Inspired Folding Instant Camera

Thypoch Unveils Simera 21mm f/1.4: A Fast, Wide Manual Lens for M-Mount

Newest Fujifilm-Related Equipment

The Fujifilm X100VI Is Finally Back in Stock — For Now

Fujifilm Launches the Stylish X-E5 Mirrorless Camera and Compact XF 23mm F/2.8 R WR Lens

Fujifilm Introduces the X Half: A Modern Take on the Half-Frame Camera